It's OK to oppose child trafficking

Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 12, 2023

We've done posts on employees who've been fired for trying to stop shoplifters from walking out of the store with as much loot as they can carry. Companies seem to have decided to just let shoplifters have their way. Then there was that Target store where everything was locked behind plexiglass, and you had to have an employee unlock every shelf for you.

Washington, D.C. Councilman Trayon White fears that shoplifting might close the last grocery store in his ward. If the name sounds familiar, earlier this week White begged for the National Guard to be sent in to assist with rising crime in D.C. A New York Times opinion page editor lost his job after running an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton suggesting the military be brought in to quell rioting in 2020.

And then they'll complain about the ward being a "food desert" where people can't get fresh produce.

White's the councilman … what's he doing about it? He's the one these people voted to represent them.

