Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting

We've done posts on employees who've been fired for trying to stop shoplifters from walking out of the store with as much loot as they can carry. Companies seem to have decided to just let shoplifters have their way. Then there was that Target store where everything was locked behind plexiglass, and you had to have an employee unlock every shelf for you.

Washington, D.C. Councilman Trayon White fears that shoplifting might close the last grocery store in his ward. If the name sounds familiar, earlier this week White begged for the National Guard to be sent in to assist with rising crime in D.C. A New York Times opinion page editor lost his job after running an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton suggesting the military be brought in to quell rioting in 2020.

The only grocery store in DC's Ward 8--an area with more than 85,000 people--says it is hundreds of thousands of dollars in the red because of growing levels of theft, and the local Councilman says he fears the store might close.https://t.co/zqXkQMwj7W — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 12, 2023

There are only 4 grocery stores east of Anacostia in Washington DC. Now one might close because of shoplifting. Giant loses $500k--20% of sales--to thieves monthly. Spends $300k more on security. Trying to reduce shoplifting by closing early. From @7NewsDC https://t.co/qxgZrLPFmm — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 12, 2023

A 13 year old boy tried to mug me in that giant's parking lot. Instead of pressing charges, I took the prosecutor's advice and sat down with him and a social worker for a "restorative justice" session where she just called me a gentrifier for an hour.



