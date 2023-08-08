A DC Councilman's plea for the National Guard conjures memories of an old Tom Cotton op-ed

There is a saying about tables and how they always turn and that certainly seems to be the case in this instance.

In a zinger of a tweet, the account 'EndWokeness' pointed out an interesting blast from the past next to current events. Recall when the New York Times editor was forced to resign for running an editorial by a sitting Senator, Tom Cotton, about sending in the National Guard to calm down violence in cities. Back then, that was seen as defamatory and racist. Fast forward to this week when a progressive DC Councilman, Trayvon White, begged for the National Guard to be sent in to assist with rising crime in DC. Wonder if Tom Cotton will get a well deserved apology? Doubt it.

Say it altogether 'elections have consequences'.

Sigh. It was all so very predictable.

Can't wait for that debate between Newsom and Ron DeSantis.

That taste of their own medicine surely is bitter.

Apparently, that is now what they are saying.

Leftists always look to conservatives to fix their messes.

It will go on as long as Americans continue to vote in politicians who aren't directly effected by rampant crime and therefore, ignore it. Only American voters can say enough is enough and it is time they do so.