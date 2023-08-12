Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good family

Donald Trump makes a quick stop at the Iowa State Fair
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 12, 2023
Twitter

Earlier, our own Doug Powers told you about one Chris Jackson, who posted a photo of the Biden family and said he was "PISSED at the absolute slander our First Family is going through for the sake of political gain." Joe Biden's been in politics for half a century and now they're telling us he's a loving father whose grandfatherly appeal was a great asset at that NATO summit. Anyone who's been paying attention knows Biden's a scumbag. Oh, he talks to his grandchildren every day — but was just recently shamed into acknowledging his seventh grandchild even exists.

Biden superfan Brian Krassenstein posted the same Biden family photo and wrote quite a ponderous tweet on them. It's not as saccharine sweet as Nick Kristoff's column about a father's love for his troubled son, but it's close.

OK, here's the whole thing:

Opinion:

The Biden family is a good family, who just like most families have had to deal with heartbreak, pain, addiction and hurdles, 

The Biden family is incredibly close, anchored by Joe Biden who speaks to his kids daily and has stood by Hunter's side even as he dealt with the demons of addiction.  

 Joe Biden to Hunter Biden: "It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help," Biden says in the message. "I don't know what to do. I know you don't either, but I am here no matter what you need, no matter what you need, I love you."

There is no doubt that Hunter Biden has made many bad choices. 

The GOP can continue to promote theories that President Biden is corrupt, but you may notice that they never actually produce evidence of such. Meanwhile they continue to support a man indicted on 78 felony counts by 3 separate grand juries.  It's sad.

Again, they're willing to sacrifice Hunter Biden, who's made many bad choices, to keep Joe clean. Joe just called into all of those foreign business meetings because he loves his son.

The whole business with Navy Joan hit Biden's manufactured nice-guy image hard.

Again … what exactly is the Biden family business that draws in tens of millions of dollars from overseas?

A lot of people don't buy that Krassenstein believes this but just put it up to generate clicks so he can get paid as a content creator.

This is a husband and wife who put up a Christmas stocking for their dog that bites Secret Service agents but not one for their granddaughter.

***

