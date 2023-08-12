Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good family

Earlier, our own Doug Powers told you about one Chris Jackson, who posted a photo of the Biden family and said he was "PISSED at the absolute slander our First Family is going through for the sake of political gain." Joe Biden's been in politics for half a century and now they're telling us he's a loving father whose grandfatherly appeal was a great asset at that NATO summit. Anyone who's been paying attention knows Biden's a scumbag. Oh, he talks to his grandchildren every day — but was just recently shamed into acknowledging his seventh grandchild even exists.

Biden superfan Brian Krassenstein posted the same Biden family photo and wrote quite a ponderous tweet on them. It's not as saccharine sweet as Nick Kristoff's column about a father's love for his troubled son, but it's close.

Opinion:



The Biden family is a good family, who just like most families have had to deal with heartbreak, pain, addiction and hurdles,



The Biden family is incredibly close, anchored by Joe Biden who speaks to his kids daily and has stood by Hunter's side even as he dealt with… pic.twitter.com/euwaAK8ro7 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 12, 2023

OK, here's the whole thing:

Opinion: The Biden family is a good family, who just like most families have had to deal with heartbreak, pain, addiction and hurdles, The Biden family is incredibly close, anchored by Joe Biden who speaks to his kids daily and has stood by Hunter's side even as he dealt with the demons of addiction. Joe Biden to Hunter Biden: "It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help," Biden says in the message. "I don't know what to do. I know you don't either, but I am here no matter what you need, no matter what you need, I love you." There is no doubt that Hunter Biden has made many bad choices. The GOP can continue to promote theories that President Biden is corrupt, but you may notice that they never actually produce evidence of such. Meanwhile they continue to support a man indicted on 78 felony counts by 3 separate grand juries. It's sad.

Again, they're willing to sacrifice Hunter Biden, who's made many bad choices, to keep Joe clean. Joe just called into all of those foreign business meetings because he loves his son.

The whole business with Navy Joan hit Biden's manufactured nice-guy image hard.

Again … what exactly is the Biden family business that draws in tens of millions of dollars from overseas?

Yes, they're like all modern families. They have one of their sons smoking crack while extracting money through political influence from corrupt countries. Yes, a common run of the mill American family. — Jordan Copeland (@ForeverTheLeast) August 12, 2023

I tried giving you a chance.



This tweet is designed for traffic and not honest thought.



Us- How much money was there, where did it go, what favors do the Biden’s owe foreign interests?



You- Why are you so fixated on Hunter’s addiction? This is a sad issue many families face! — Tandy (@dantypo) August 12, 2023

I’m sorry. I’m a father and so are you. I follow you and we both have strong family values. Where I come from a son cheating on his wife with his dead brothers wife is absurd. The family values in that household are not aligned with me. — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) August 12, 2023

Good families don't need shell companies to hide foreign transactions. Plus, he smells kids. Come on now — Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) August 12, 2023

Very loving family, showering together.

Is this the same loving father who takes half of Hunter’s earnings according to Hunter himself? — BananaGirl (@LizzyMathis) August 12, 2023

Do most 40+ year old men you know share a joint bank account with their elderly father instead of their spouse and pay him 50,000 dollars a month in rent and put him on international business calls to talk about the weather? — Zero Dad (@nwoupdate) August 12, 2023

A lot of people don't buy that Krassenstein believes this but just put it up to generate clicks so he can get paid as a content creator.

This is a husband and wife who put up a Christmas stocking for their dog that bites Secret Service agents but not one for their granddaughter.

***