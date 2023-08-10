WaPo's Philip Bump says the Right wants to pretend James Comer never alleged 'bribery'

OK, this is our second Philip Bump post today and one of a few we've done over the last couple of weeks, but it's worth it, because Bump is working overtime to make sure that we all know that President Joe Biden has done nothing wrong, and there's certainly no evidence of any wrongdoing. Bump is here to smooth everything over until this whole Hunter Biden business goes away.

As we mentioned earlier, Bump asked about the supposed "bribe" to Biden; "So where is it?" It's funny … that was Biden's own reaction when a reporter managed to ask him about the alleged $5 million bribe: "Where's the money?" As we've been joking, Bump will settle for nothing less than a canceled check made out to Joe Biden with "Bribe" written on the memo line.

Now that Rep. James Comer has come out and they've traced $20 million in payments to the Biden family, Bump believes the Right wishes that Comer had never alleged that Biden had taken $5 million from Burisma. But Comer didn't just make that up — that was on that form filed by an FBI informant that FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to turn over to the House Oversight Committee, eventually letting members of Congress read it in a secure room. The FBI informant said a Burisma exec had paid $5 million each to Joe and Hunter, and that there were audio recordings.

The right would like to pretend that James Comer didn’t make a very specific allegation of bribery for which he keeps not presenting evidence, but that is, in fact, what happened. https://t.co/sI1qtXLZw9 — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 10, 2023

Nope, we'd like Comer (and Sen. Chuck Grassley) to just keep looking into all of those shell companies set up almost as if to launder money.

So it was a gift? — SAMIAM (@samzydeco1989) August 10, 2023

$20 million ended up in the bank accounts of the Biden family from foreign enemies, why? — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) August 10, 2023

That's something a journalist might look into.

So now we're going with "no bribes"? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 10, 2023

Do you have no shame? — goomba (@o____principe) August 10, 2023

I think it's the left that's doing an awful lot of pretending. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 10, 2023

Bump thinks the ostrich defense of putting one's head in the sand to "hide" from information he doesn't like is viable. I thought this was Babylon Bee but nope Bump is serious. — Sue D Nym. (@medneck) August 10, 2023

The Left would like to believe all those millions flowing into Biden family members' accounts were completely unrelated to Biden's influence.



This won't change that. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 10, 2023

Open your eyes. There’s a mountain of evidence. — Scott (@Sodbuster8640) August 10, 2023

No DOJ leaks today Phillip?

What did they cut you off and decide to use Maggie Habberman exclusively for putting the strategic leaks to print. — Renold Happel (@renhtin) August 10, 2023

Hunter's foreign oligarch business partners paid him $20M for something.



As a journalist, have you done any investigating to find out what they were buying? Isn't that the sort of thing a journalist should do? — Tom (@TCAZ1776) August 10, 2023

Always good to hear from a Democratic Party operative masquerading as a journalist. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) August 10, 2023

There's just no reason to take you seriously. — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) August 10, 2023

You sound like a conspiracy theorist. What part of Biden admitting to blackmailing Ukraine, bank records, 100+ suspicious activity reports, Hunter Biden laptop, Devon Archer and Bobulinski interviews isn't evidence? pic.twitter.com/D3zta6oxmo — Look A Squirrel (@Reds_Herring) August 10, 2023

As we've noted, the goalposts keep shifting. Joe Biden never talked about business with Hunter. OK, so he did, but it would be "preposterous" not to. Besides, Hunter only put him on speakerphone to talk about the weather. Maybe Hunter took bribes, but Joe never did. OK, it's pretty obvious that Hunter took bribes, but still, there's "zero" evidence Joe did. Except for Hunter's former business associates and the shell companies and the Biden Family Foundation, etc.

