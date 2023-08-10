RNC Research cruelly makes fun of President Biden's 'childhood' stutter
WaPo's Philip Bump says the Right wants to pretend James Comer never alleged 'bribery'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 10, 2023
CBS

OK, this is our second Philip Bump post today and one of a few we've done over the last couple of weeks, but it's worth it, because Bump is working overtime to make sure that we all know that President Joe Biden has done nothing wrong, and there's certainly no evidence of any wrongdoing. Bump is here to smooth everything over until this whole Hunter Biden business goes away.

As we mentioned earlier, Bump asked about the supposed "bribe" to Biden; "So where is it?" It's funny … that was Biden's own reaction when a reporter managed to ask him about the alleged $5 million bribe: "Where's the money?" As we've been joking, Bump will settle for nothing less than a canceled check made out to Joe Biden with "Bribe" written on the memo line.

Now that Rep. James Comer has come out and they've traced $20 million in payments to the Biden family, Bump believes the Right wishes that Comer had never alleged that Biden had taken $5 million from Burisma. But Comer didn't just make that up — that was on that form filed by an FBI informant that FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to turn over to the House Oversight Committee, eventually letting members of Congress read it in a secure room. The FBI informant said a Burisma exec had paid $5 million each to Joe and Hunter, and that there were audio recordings.

Nope, we'd like Comer (and Sen. Chuck Grassley) to just keep looking into all of those shell companies set up almost as if to launder money.

That's something a journalist might look into.

As we've noted, the goalposts keep shifting. Joe Biden never talked about business with Hunter. OK, so he did, but it would be "preposterous" not to. Besides, Hunter only put him on speakerphone to talk about the weather. Maybe Hunter took bribes, but Joe never did. OK, it's pretty obvious that Hunter took bribes, but still, there's "zero" evidence Joe did. Except for Hunter's former business associates and the shell companies and the Biden Family Foundation, etc.

***

