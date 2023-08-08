In today's 'WTF is wrong with Biden' episode, he claims there are NINE...
Sanctuary State Declares 'Emergency' Over Influx of Illegals

CNN passes on testimony from Gold Star families who say Biden lied to them

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 08, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, Gold Star families shared their maddening and heartbreaking stories at a forum in California Monday about the lies they were told and how they were treated following the Biden administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. President Biden reportedly told the parents of those killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport that he knew how they felt, seeing as his own son was "brought home" in a flag-draped casket.

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she checked several times and neither CNN nor MSNBC were covering the forum. Only Fox News decided it was newsworthy.

A search today shows that CNN devoted zero minutes to the families and their stories.

Afghanistan? That was, like, two years ago.

It's campaign season and this testimony certainly wouldn't help the Biden campaign. Maybe Jake Tapper or someone at CNN could ask the president where his son died.

