CNN passes on testimony from Gold Star families who say Biden lied to them

As Twitchy reported, Gold Star families shared their maddening and heartbreaking stories at a forum in California Monday about the lies they were told and how they were treated following the Biden administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. President Biden reportedly told the parents of those killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport that he knew how they felt, seeing as his own son was "brought home" in a flag-draped casket.

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she checked several times and neither CNN nor MSNBC were covering the forum. Only Fox News decided it was newsworthy.

A search today shows that CNN devoted zero minutes to the families and their stories.

Here are videos of three of the Gold Star parents from the Kabul attack and one of the Marines who survived it all saying that Joe Biden talked about his own son who died of brain cancer when he met with them more than their children who had just been killed. pic.twitter.com/lxrMJM1bWn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2023

CNN has not covered any of the testimony from the Gold Star families yesterday or today.



Why is CNN covering for Joe Biden's failures? https://t.co/fHrZgsllop — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 8, 2023

Afghanistan? That was, like, two years ago.

When anonymous, thinly-sourced allegations that Trump had said something disrespectful about veterans, it literally led newspapers and magazine covers.



Gold Star families, on the record, in public testimony, saying the Joe Biden lied to their faces can't get a cable segment? https://t.co/M94Qp1uaoA — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 8, 2023

"thinly sourced" is generous. It was, supposedly, four completely anonymous officials who were immediately and roundly debunked by more than two dozen ON THE RECORD primary sources, including sources who utterly loathed Trump otherwise. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 8, 2023

Looking forward to the Atlantic's piece on this testimony! — ParksDept (@parks_dept) August 8, 2023

@JeffreyGoldberg wrote an entire October surprise piece over it, bit he's dead silent on this — Dave Coleman (@dave_onion) August 8, 2023









The View will tell everyone the Gold Star families are selfish and should mourn in silence. — Johnny Connolly (@HereizzJohnny) August 8, 2023

Gee. Ya think @jaketapper would do something on this. 😂 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) August 8, 2023

Why? Because CNN is not a journalistic organization seeking the truth, but a stenographic organization functioning as an arm of the Democratic party to push forward a narrative. — Mike Batley (@mbatley1) August 8, 2023

It's campaign season and this testimony certainly wouldn't help the Biden campaign. Maybe Jake Tapper or someone at CNN could ask the president where his son died.

