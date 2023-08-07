Axios looks at Joe Biden's 'surprising vulnerability' with working-class voters

If we're to believe the Democrats, Americans just aren't buying into the wonder that is Bidenomics because President Joe Biden is just too modest to take credit — even though in every tweet he brags about the effects of Bidenomics, which, incidentally, is named after himself.

Ever since Biden reduced himself to looking like an insane dictator with his infamous "Red Speech," Biden's been looking for a catchphrase to replace "ultra-MAGA," and Bidenomics seems to be it. But his approval rating still hovers around 40 percent. And Axios notes that Biden has a "surprising vulnerability": non-white working-class voters. But what about all the stories about Joe from Scranton taking the train to work every day? Biden would have you believe he actually once worked a blue-collar job (well, he did used to drive a big rig).

As Democrats have made major gains with suburban and upper-middle-class voters since Trump's political ascendance, they've been losing support among blue-collar voters. https://t.co/VmYlsRXOeu — Axios (@axios) August 7, 2023

It's such a mystery. What could it be? Josh Kraushaar reports:

One of the main reasons President Biden is struggling in polls against former President Trump is his glaring underperformance with a constituency that has long been overwhelmingly Democratic: non-white voters without a college degree. Why it matters: As Democrats have made major gains with suburban and upper-middle-class voters since Trump's political ascendance, they've been losing support among blue-collar voters. Pundits have focused heavily in recent years on white, working-class voters who changed their allegiances from former President Obama to Trump — and have made up a key part of the new GOP coalition. But Democrats have lost significant ground among their non-white counterparts as well, turning a political weakness into a major headache heading into 2024.

Democrats abandoned the working class long long ago. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) August 7, 2023

Biden thinks my only aspiration is to work 3 jobs to still not be able to make any personal financial gain — flotsam and jetsam (@flotsamandjet) August 7, 2023

That should be bad news. Democrats now seen as the rich arrogant elites, pro war 😂 Biden’s party. — nadburns (@nadburns) August 7, 2023

Hmmm, does it have anything to do with his stance on gun control in regards to telling a UAW worker that he doesn’t work for them?

Or maybe it was telling the entire black community that if they don’t vote for him, then they ain’t black?

Hmmm? 🙄 — Nic Hahn (@Nicole90666138) August 7, 2023

Non-whites do not agree with woke nonsense either and no one likes this economy — Buddy (@acoustic_guitr) August 7, 2023

“Opposition to Biden's environmental agenda — the view that Democrats are pushing the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy too quickly — is a consistent theme with working-class voters of all backgrounds.”https://t.co/zUWbkVMq13 — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) August 6, 2023

What war on gas stoves? And gas-powered cars and lawnmowers and landscaping equipment? Yeah, you're going to have to replace all of that.

Dems remain far out of step with the general electorate on several key issues, and cannot moderate much given donor and activist pressure. Republicans need leadership and discipline to capitalize. I wouldn’t bet in 2024 but the next decade will be interesting. — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) August 6, 2023

Just remember, just like history proves, the next Democrat administration will make this one look almost sane. Therefore what we consider insane today, will seem reasonable then. That’s been the socialist gameplan for decades here. — Carthage Boy 🏴‍☠️ (@CarthageBoy) August 7, 2023

In conclusion, "the fact that Biden's political fortunes aren't improving with a healthier economy is a sign that social and cultural issues still matter a lot in our politics."

Healthier economy than when? When Donald Trump was president? No way.

