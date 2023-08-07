Axios looks at Joe Biden's 'surprising vulnerability' with working-class voters

Bulwark: 'The Biden family has made its choices out of love'
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 07, 2023
Twitter

If we're to believe the Democrats, Americans just aren't buying into the wonder that is Bidenomics because President Joe Biden is just too modest to take credit — even though in every tweet he brags about the effects of Bidenomics, which, incidentally, is named after himself.

Ever since Biden reduced himself to looking like an insane dictator with his infamous "Red Speech," Biden's been looking for a catchphrase to replace "ultra-MAGA," and Bidenomics seems to be it. But his approval rating still hovers around 40 percent. And Axios notes that Biden has a "surprising vulnerability": non-white working-class voters. But what about all the stories about Joe from Scranton taking the train to work every day? Biden would have you believe he actually once worked a blue-collar job (well, he did used to drive a big rig).

It's such a mystery. What could it be? Josh Kraushaar reports:

One of the main reasons President Biden is struggling in polls against former President Trump is his glaring underperformance with a constituency that has long been overwhelmingly Democratic: non-white voters without a college degree.

Why it matters: As Democrats have made major gains with suburban and upper-middle-class voters since Trump's political ascendance, they've been losing support among blue-collar voters.

Pundits have focused heavily in recent years on white, working-class voters who changed their allegiances from former President Obama to Trump — and have made up a key part of the new GOP coalition.

But Democrats have lost significant ground among their non-white counterparts as well, turning a political weakness into a major headache heading into 2024.

What war on gas stoves? And gas-powered cars and lawnmowers and landscaping equipment? Yeah, you're going to have to replace all of that.

In conclusion, "the fact that Biden's political fortunes aren't improving with a healthier economy is a sign that social and cultural issues still matter a lot in our politics."

Healthier economy than when? When Donald Trump was president? No way.

***

