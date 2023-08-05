Americans aren't buying Bidenomics because Biden is 'too modest' to take credit

Whatever intern runs the @POTUS Twitter account has done nothing but tweet about "Bidenomics." It's like when someone suggested to President Joe Biden that he work the phrase "ultra-MAGA" into every speech and every tweet. That didn't make a dent, so now the White House has pivoted to Bidenomics. The thing is, plenty of people are seeing Bidenomics at work: at the gas pump, at the grocery store, on their utility bills, in their 401(k) accounts … that's Bidenomics. Vice President Kamala Harris just said that the average American is a $400 emergency away from going bankrupt … that's Bidenomics.

Over on MSNBC, the home of conspiracy theories, Rep. Gerry Connolly tried to convince viewers that Americans aren't buying into Bidenomics is because the president has been too modest to take credit.

Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly says the reason Americans aren't buying "Bidenomics" is because Biden has been "too reticent — too modest — to take credit" pic.twitter.com/K815xFCiqP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2023

That's all he does is take credit … why the hell do you think he calls it "Bidenomics," moron?

Are these the talking points coming out of the Obama DNC? Been seeing the same thing posted by several different people. No one’s buying it but they’ll just keep pushing it — Ron Arnone (@224RMA) August 5, 2023

And maybe because everyone is trying to figure out how to pay for their gas, groceries and bills. What a joke! — Tim Ricketts (@rchsricketts) August 5, 2023

They’re not buying it because it’s not true. — AH at the Beach (@beach_ah) August 5, 2023

That and the fact that every single solitary aspect of the economy is worse under Biden. — Will G. (@WGrocke) August 5, 2023

Inflation's down. Gas prices are down. But both are still more than they were when President Trump left office. They spiked and then slowly began to recede, and that's supposed to be progress.

I think Biden thinks he the best president ever. He is not modest at all. Narcissists generally love themselves — Ultra Virginia Bleich (@pinklobsta) August 5, 2023

If Bidenomics is so phenomenal, why did Biden wait until two and a half years into his term to put it into action? We could have skipped that huge inflationary spike.

