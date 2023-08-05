Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to...
Fauci's replacement pulls out stuffed animals to explain the origin of COVID-19
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Biden WH hopes signs letting us know who to thank for all the...
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio...
Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refus...
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
Gretchen Whitmer explains how Dems could boost Biden's approval (try not to laugh)
Did the White House write this NBC News story about what Biden &...
Dem Rep says the quiet part out loud about Republicans who support Trump
CNN's attempt to rekindle Covid panic falls flat
UNHINGED Keith Olbermann TRASHES Megyn Kelly in an INSANE Twitter rant
Biden's SecState condemning Putin for jailing opposition leader sparks gif & meme-fest
Social media star Kai Cenat INCITES dangerous NY riot over promise of...

Americans aren't buying Bidenomics because Biden is 'too modest' to take credit

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 05, 2023

Whatever intern runs the @POTUS Twitter account has done nothing but tweet about "Bidenomics." It's like when someone suggested to President Joe Biden that he work the phrase "ultra-MAGA" into every speech and every tweet. That didn't make a dent, so now the White House has pivoted to Bidenomics. The thing is, plenty of people are seeing Bidenomics at work: at the gas pump, at the grocery store, on their utility bills, in their 401(k) accounts … that's Bidenomics. Vice President Kamala Harris just said that the average American is a $400 emergency away from going bankrupt … that's Bidenomics.

Over on MSNBC, the home of conspiracy theories, Rep. Gerry Connolly tried to convince viewers that Americans aren't buying into Bidenomics is because the president has been too modest to take credit.

That's all he does is take credit … why the hell do you think he calls it "Bidenomics," moron?

Inflation's down. Gas prices are down. But both are still more than they were when President Trump left office. They spiked and then slowly began to recede, and that's supposed to be progress.

Recommended

Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars
Brett T.

If Bidenomics is so phenomenal, why did Biden wait until two and a half years into his term to put it into action? We could have skipped that huge inflationary spike.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ECONOMY JOE BIDEN MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars
Brett T.
Fauci's replacement pulls out stuffed animals to explain the origin of COVID-19
Brett T.
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
FuzzyChimp
Dem Rep says the quiet part out loud about Republicans who support Trump
Doug P.
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio record
Doug P.
Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refusal
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars Brett T.