David Brooks: We in the educated class always build systems that serve ourselves

Something's going on at the New York Times … David French has probably written the most conservative column this week. Remember that it was ultra-MAGA Republican Maureen Dowd who wrote the column that shamed President Joe Biden into finally acknowledging his seventh grandchild. And now David Brooks has become self-aware, noting that people like him always talk about the marginalized but never actually do anything for them.

We in the educated class are always publicly speaking out for the marginalized, but somehow we always end up building systems that serve ourselves. https://t.co/vLGHYGKcse — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) August 2, 2023

From now on, I'm beginning every article with "We in the educated class..." https://t.co/WLHMSbpwgU — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 3, 2023

Solution: brag more about attending college. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 3, 2023

You in the brainwashed class are always pompously telling other people that you know what’s good for them. https://t.co/nLIv7dTFZX — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 3, 2023

This is a nice column but it basically lands at the standard upper class liberal position of “we probably can’t do anything about it, but at least we confessed our privilege. Let’s go get a latte.” https://t.co/umG4vWIcQs — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 3, 2023

“We in the educated class…”



I have one more degree than Brooks, but I can’t imagine typing something this hilariously arrogant. https://t.co/aFeCaeMYFj — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) August 3, 2023

You are. I promise. The soft bigotry of low expectations permeates every statement, solution, & policy proposed. You tell, you don’t ask. You assume, you don’t investigate. Completely awful in your self assured arrogance. https://t.co/nbJlR0SZxy — Stacey (Not on Threads) (@ScotsFyre) August 3, 2023

Sorry, I am in the so-elite-my-farts-don't-smell class... Far above you, peon. I can't deal with your trivial concerns. https://t.co/ENj6JueKGf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 3, 2023

Does David Brooks have any education other than a B.A. in History? Because. Lol. https://t.co/rcgNWJNAUh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 3, 2023

The creased pants admiration club president has some deep thoughts. https://t.co/Jd2EDl3qfz — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) August 3, 2023

Who's this "we" you speak of? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 3, 2023

It is pretty funny that the ostensibly conservative commentators at the Times have to engage in protracted thought experiments to imagine how actual conservative voters may see the world. https://t.co/1kxERJ8UDg — Saurabh Sharma 🇺🇸 (@ssharmaUS) August 3, 2023

We in the “shove that nerd in a locker” class have noticed that you nerds don’t have any idea what you’re doing.



Get in the locker and let us fix it. https://t.co/mv5tGUq7Qj — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 3, 2023

Is David Brooks trying to sell books or actually recognizing leftist hypocrisy? https://t.co/3KJ0cc9OmZ — Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) August 3, 2023

Those who've read the piece say it's actually pretty good. Dowd's piece was pretty good. As we said, something's happening over at the Times.

***