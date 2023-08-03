David Brooks: We in the educated class always build systems that serve ourselves

Something's going on at the New York Times … David French has probably written the most conservative column this week. Remember that it was ultra-MAGA Republican Maureen Dowd who wrote the column that shamed President Joe Biden into finally acknowledging his seventh grandchild. And now David Brooks has become self-aware, noting that people like him always talk about the marginalized but never actually do anything for them.
We in the educated class are always publicly speaking out for the marginalized, but somehow we always end up building systems that serve ourselves. https://t.co/vLGHYGKcse— David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) August 2, 2023
Congrats on finally becoming this: https://t.co/mgsOnaC7PY pic.twitter.com/xUooEFcUCb— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2023
From now on, I'm beginning every article with "We in the educated class..." https://t.co/WLHMSbpwgU— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 3, 2023
Solution: brag more about attending college.— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 3, 2023
You in the brainwashed class are always pompously telling other people that you know what’s good for them. https://t.co/nLIv7dTFZX— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 3, 2023
This is a nice column but it basically lands at the standard upper class liberal position of “we probably can’t do anything about it, but at least we confessed our privilege. Let’s go get a latte.” https://t.co/umG4vWIcQs— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 3, 2023
“We in the educated class…”— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) August 3, 2023
I have one more degree than Brooks, but I can’t imagine typing something this hilariously arrogant. https://t.co/aFeCaeMYFj
You are. I promise. The soft bigotry of low expectations permeates every statement, solution, & policy proposed. You tell, you don’t ask. You assume, you don’t investigate. Completely awful in your self assured arrogance. https://t.co/nbJlR0SZxy— Stacey (Not on Threads) (@ScotsFyre) August 3, 2023
Sorry, I am in the so-elite-my-farts-don't-smell class... Far above you, peon. I can't deal with your trivial concerns. https://t.co/ENj6JueKGf— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 3, 2023
Does David Brooks have any education other than a B.A. in History? Because. Lol. https://t.co/rcgNWJNAUh— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 3, 2023
The creased pants admiration club president has some deep thoughts. https://t.co/Jd2EDl3qfz— Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) August 3, 2023
Who's this "we" you speak of?— JWF (@JammieWF) August 3, 2023
Please never speak for me… https://t.co/K5KUlFiFlj— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 3, 2023
It is pretty funny that the ostensibly conservative commentators at the Times have to engage in protracted thought experiments to imagine how actual conservative voters may see the world. https://t.co/1kxERJ8UDg— Saurabh Sharma 🇺🇸 (@ssharmaUS) August 3, 2023
We in the “shove that nerd in a locker” class have noticed that you nerds don’t have any idea what you’re doing.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 3, 2023
Get in the locker and let us fix it. https://t.co/mv5tGUq7Qj
Is David Brooks trying to sell books or actually recognizing leftist hypocrisy? https://t.co/3KJ0cc9OmZ— Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) August 3, 2023
Those who've read the piece say it's actually pretty good. Dowd's piece was pretty good. As we said, something's happening over at the Times.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member