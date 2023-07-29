Techno Fog looks at just how preferential Hunter Biden's plea deal was

The son of the president has been arrested for allegedly laundering money to...
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 29, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Before it fell apart, Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman got on Twitter (sorry, X) and complained that there was a "two-tiered system of justice against Hunter Biden." Yes, there were actually liberals who thought Biden's sweetheart plea deal was too harsh, even though he wouldn't spend a day in prison as anyone else charged with the same crimes would have. Remember this?


The deal fell apart in court because Biden's legal team thought it granted him blanket immunity from charges related to acting as a foreign agent; knowing he could be charged for his overseas shenanigans, Biden pleaded not guilty.

Techno Fog has an interesting thread on that plea deal and just how preferential the treatment was for Biden:

Thank goodness the judge didn't let that plea agreement sail through … conservatives aren't ones to riot in the streets, but it would have been infuriating for Biden to get that "get out of jail free" card.

Biden should have been locked up for felony gun possession, but that charge would have evaporated if he just kept his nose clean.

We're so glad the judge looked at this sweetheart plea deal with a critical eye. Imagine if it were a Biden nominee.

***

