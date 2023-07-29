Techno Fog looks at just how preferential Hunter Biden's plea deal was

Before it fell apart, Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman got on Twitter (sorry, X) and complained that there was a "two-tiered system of justice against Hunter Biden." Yes, there were actually liberals who thought Biden's sweetheart plea deal was too harsh, even though he wouldn't spend a day in prison as anyone else charged with the same crimes would have. Remember this?

“Biden did not get a sweetheart deal. In fact, not only would you not be going to prison if you did what Hunter Biden did, you likely wouldn’t even be charged.” https://t.co/EX804X7oyG — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 28, 2023





The deal fell apart in court because Biden's legal team thought it granted him blanket immunity from charges related to acting as a foreign agent; knowing he could be charged for his overseas shenanigans, Biden pleaded not guilty.

Techno Fog has an interesting thread on that plea deal and just how preferential the treatment was for Biden:

Just how preferential is the Hunter Biden plea deal?



The two prosecutors on Hunter’s case – Leo Wise and Derek Hines – demanded 12 months in a less egregious tax case back in 2018.



They now recommend Hunter get probation.



An illuminating thread... — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

Wise and Hines are have been called prosecutorial "terminators"



They are described as hardliners who “pursue stern sentences and prosecute even small-time crooks.”



Their reputation comes from bringing some of the biggest public corruption cases in Maryland history pic.twitter.com/rB9rrVvSzV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

Wise helped bring the biggest racketeering case in Maryland history in 2016.



Wise and Hines would later prosecute corrupt Baltimore cops who robbed drug dealers and ran interference for a million-dollar heroin ring. pic.twitter.com/r0xzPbXoi0 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

The importance -



In 2018, these prosecutors charged a defendant with failing to file/pay taxes (26 USC 7203) - the same charges brought against Hunter Biden.



The 2018 defendant only owed $60K.



But Wise and Hines demanded 1 year in jail. (He got 10 months) pic.twitter.com/vCzHm523Rw — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

In the 2018 case -



These prosecutors made sure the Court was informed of the particular details by which that defendant (1) failed to pay taxes and (2) used false deductions.



Their filings were thorough and complete. pic.twitter.com/uS2KJPiycD — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

How things have changed.



For Hunter Biden, where the tax loss is between $1.2 million and $1.6 million...



Prosecutors Wise and Hines (with the OK from Main DOJ) demand Hunter receive probation. pic.twitter.com/PYNvSAU8tO — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

These prosecutors, via an Exhibit to the plea, also agree that that Hunter “miscategorized" prostitutes and sex clubs as "legitimate business expenses.



In doing so, they downplay an easily provable felony (26 USC 7206, also not charged) as a mere mistake. pic.twitter.com/R35rlXgUdr — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

Biden had reported the sex club memberships as golf club memberships.

And by (apparently) allowing Hunter Biden's lawyers to draft plea documents, they omitted key facts underlying much of the uncharged conduct (deductions, etc.).



Such deference was not seen in these prosecutors' similar 2018 tax case. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

Wise and Hines even agreed to the claim that Hunter received $1 million from Patrick Ho (a Chinese national convicted for bribery) “as a payment for legal fees” –



without even thinking to question whether that payment was a bribe masked as legal fees. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

In sum, the Hunter Biden deal just isn't a departure for the DOJ -



It is out of character for these public corruption prosecutors who earned their reputation as being tough on even minor offenders.



And the comparison of the 2018 case to Hunter's case proves the point — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 29, 2023

Thank goodness the judge didn't let that plea agreement sail through … conservatives aren't ones to riot in the streets, but it would have been infuriating for Biden to get that "get out of jail free" card.

They’re not plea bargains. They’re indulgences. — Clark Neily (@ConLawWarrior) July 29, 2023

Wesley Snipes has an opinion — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) July 29, 2023

One legal standard for the ruling class, another for the opposition. Late stage cancer within the republic. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) July 29, 2023

Kudos. Awesome thread and great comparison with the other case and backed up with easily understandable receipts. — Rex Linville (@demaree63) July 29, 2023

Biden should have been locked up for felony gun possession, but that charge would have evaporated if he just kept his nose clean.

FACT CHECK: these are not meaningful observations because, as we know, nobody is above the law — Andrew (@corruptNovelist) July 29, 2023

1/ Lets not lose sight of the fact that no charges have ever been filed, nor an indictment generated, allowing the statute of limitations timer to run unimpeded. And its still running. — DR (@warfighter) July 29, 2023

2/ and that they hid the immunity clause in the diversion agreement, something the court doesn't have to sign off on, instead of the plea deal itself. — DR (@warfighter) July 29, 2023

Wise and Hines need to resign in disgrace. They should also be investigated to ascertain what payback they got for drawing up Hunter’s sweetheart deal. — Crawford Montizano (@CrawfordMontiz1) July 29, 2023

We're so glad the judge looked at this sweetheart plea deal with a critical eye. Imagine if it were a Biden nominee.

