Roseanne destroys David Hogg

This week has proved that liberals are delusional. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan wanted us to "imagine" if the Democrats had "a nationwide messaging apparatus, an actual propaganda arm." This is from a host at MSNBC who apparently doesn't own a mirror. Imagine if the Democrats had a nationwide messaging apparatus pumping out allegations of Russian collusion 24/7 for four years.

Hasan was upset by the attention (finally) being shown to Hunter Biden, but what triggered Harvard graduate David Hogg was the video of Mitch McConnell freezing up at the podium and being led away by aides. Imagine if President Biden did that — it would be all over the news.

If Biden did what Mitch did today the media would be covering non stop for the next two weeks. But because it’s a Republican it’s like nothing ever happened.



Yes, the infamous "right-wing bias" of the mainstream media. Hogg got kicked around for that one, but Roseanne delivered the finishing blow:

Well said.

They've got TikTok star Harry Sisson on the payroll now.

The media has been covering for both Joe and Hunter Biden for so long, but the stench is just too great to ignore now, so they have to say something. And that makes the corporate media biased toward the right-wing.

