David Hogg says the right-wing bias of corporate media is 'nuts'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 27, 2023

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Mitch McConnell froze up and appeared to have some sort of episode during a press conference and had to be led away from the podium by aides. That started a discussion on age limits for government officials, although President Joe Biden is the same age as McConnell. We saw plenty of Republicans saying it was time for McConnell to step down.

Harvard graduate David Hogg says the media would be covering it 24/7 if Biden did the same thing. We're not so sure … the White House edits transcripts of Biden's speeches to say what he meant to say, and not even the fact-checkers speak up when Biden tells us again that his son Beau died in Iraq.

Nevertheless, Hogg thinks that the "right-wing bias of corporate media is nuts."

This is like MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan asking us yesterday to "imagine" if the Democrats had their own nationwide propaganda arm.

Recommended

Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice
Brett T.

We covered it, and we happily admit we're biased.

The press quotes Sen. John Fetterman through an iPad app to make him appear cogent.

We think "Morning Joe" might have covered the trip, if only to blame the Secret Service for letting that beanbag be there.

And the White House changed the official transcript.

The right-wing bias of corporate media … yeah, right.

***

