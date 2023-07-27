David Hogg says the right-wing bias of corporate media is 'nuts'

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Mitch McConnell froze up and appeared to have some sort of episode during a press conference and had to be led away from the podium by aides. That started a discussion on age limits for government officials, although President Joe Biden is the same age as McConnell. We saw plenty of Republicans saying it was time for McConnell to step down.

Harvard graduate David Hogg says the media would be covering it 24/7 if Biden did the same thing. We're not so sure … the White House edits transcripts of Biden's speeches to say what he meant to say, and not even the fact-checkers speak up when Biden tells us again that his son Beau died in Iraq.

Nevertheless, Hogg thinks that the "right-wing bias of corporate media is nuts."

If Biden did what Mitch did today the media would be covering non stop for the next two weeks. But because it’s a Republican it’s like nothing ever happened.



The right wing bias of corporate media is nuts. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 27, 2023

Seek help. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 27, 2023

Biden does it every single day. And the press ignores it. Do we have to roll that beautiful bean footage? 🤦‍♀️ — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 27, 2023

This is like MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan asking us yesterday to "imagine" if the Democrats had their own nationwide propaganda arm.

I know, right? Related, how did you ever survive the right wing hive of Harvard? — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 27, 2023

Dude…Biden literally does this every week. 🙁 — Amber Krabach (@AK4WA) July 27, 2023

You must have spent some decent amount of time listening and watching conservative media. I have VERY serious doubts that you spent even 5 minutes doing so. — Nuclear MAGA Babs (@babs4america) July 27, 2023

Nobody wants Mirch McConnell gone more than Republicans. In fact, Republican media sites are the only ones I've seen cover it. — The Gay Republican (@GayRepublicSwag) July 27, 2023

We covered it, and we happily admit we're biased.

Fetterman does it every day. So does Feinstein. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) July 27, 2023

The press quotes Sen. John Fetterman through an iPad app to make him appear cogent.

CNN and MSNBC ignored all three of these senile Biden incidents. pic.twitter.com/LHTYJJsJyM — Red (@red4wallace) July 27, 2023

We think "Morning Joe" might have covered the trip, if only to blame the Secret Service for letting that beanbag be there.

Biden has had DOZENS of senior episodes. Odd that you ignore those. — Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) July 27, 2023

Biden literally said he cured cancer and nobody said anything. — Steve (@ReaganSucked79) July 27, 2023

And the White House changed the official transcript.

Ehhh... no I'm pretty sure everyone is talking about it from both sides. We have to many geriatrics running this sh*t show and it's embarrassing and shameful. Mitch is one of them, Biden is one of them, Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Nadler... walking corpses — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 27, 2023

The right-wing bias of corporate media … yeah, right.

