Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'

As Twitchy reported earlier, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took quite a verbal beating from Rep. Chip Roy, who called him out on his lies about Border Patrol agents "whipping migrants" and so much more.

Remember when a federal judge told the government to stop censoring people's social media posts? Mayorkas denies that his agency does that, but he does have a disinformation and misinformation subcommittee.

Rep. Mike Johnson schooled Mayorkas on the First Amendment, but not before asking him what it is he actually does all day, since it's certainly not securing the border. This clip runs a little long, but it's worth it:

Secretary Mayorkas’s policies have created agencies that colluded and coerced social media companies to censor American speech online.



WATCH: @RepMikeJohnson schools Mayorkas on the First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/zHAj6iuAF7 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 26, 2023

We learned all about CISA from the Twitter Files put together by "so-called journalists."

These people always claim that they're only looking at foreign agents disseminating disinformation, like Russia planting that laptop in the repair shop.

I genuinely wish it were the case that left-liberal members of Congress were angry about or at least concerned with the US Security State's official programs to censor the internet in the name of combatting "disinformation."



But there simply are none. So watch how good this is: https://t.co/dLBgG8u7No — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 26, 2023

For decades, distrust and contempt for the US Security State was a staple of left-liberal politics. That is now gone.



The only oversight of CIA, DHS, FBI censorship comes from the anti-establishment sectors of the GOP. Watch @RepThomasMassie here:https://t.co/fTL7tfTa0S — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 26, 2023

I asked Cornel West about the disappearance from left-liberal politics of any focus on the evils of the US Security State and the grave dangers they pose to core civil liberties for anti-establishment US dissidents.



He finds it as disturbing as I do:https://t.co/cvVgCehmkP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 26, 2023

When you've lost Cornel West …

The contempt the DHS shows for federal courts and congress appears absolute. — Chewtoy (@Sarkosiaunbound) July 26, 2023

when they start their answer with "congressman", you know they despise the people, the congressman and are about to lie. Dead give-away-tell. — Gloria Spielman (@gloria_spielman) July 26, 2023

Frankly all this talking and all this specifically not putting people in prison for deprivation of rights under the color of law has me bored and questioning the motives of everyone involved — dark times (@darktimesnow) July 26, 2023

How can this man remain as the leader of one of the most consequential departments in our government? I am ashamed to have to listen to lie after lie after lie. He is laughing at us. He is disgusting. — FrankCity (@sodabuttecutts) July 26, 2023

Again: Name one appointee in the Biden administration who's actually doing a good job. Seriously.

Wow. How does Mayorkas remain in office? What a sorry excuse for a government servant he is! — HisWay (@NoWayHiWay1) July 26, 2023

Why isn’t he gone yet? — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) July 26, 2023

We already sent the "Disinformation Governance Board" packing, and it's time to do the same with CISA.

***