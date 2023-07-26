Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'

NYT: Journo's 'antics' have made him a hero in right-wing media
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 26, 2023
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took quite a verbal beating from Rep. Chip Roy, who called him out on his lies about Border Patrol agents "whipping migrants" and so much more.

Remember when a federal judge told the government to stop censoring people's social media posts? Mayorkas denies that his agency does that, but he does have a disinformation and misinformation subcommittee. 

Rep. Mike Johnson schooled Mayorkas on the First Amendment, but not before asking him what it is he actually does all day, since it's certainly not securing the border. This clip runs a little long, but it's worth it:

We learned all about CISA from the Twitter Files put together by "so-called journalists."

These people always claim that they're only looking at foreign agents disseminating disinformation, like Russia planting that laptop in the repair shop.

Judge's Hunter Biden release condition cracks up Julie Kelly & others
Doug P.

When you've lost Cornel West …

Again: Name one appointee in the Biden administration who's actually doing a good job. Seriously.

We already sent the "Disinformation Governance Board" packing, and it's time to do the same with CISA.

