Ladies of 'The View' think Biden is being punished because he won

A day ago, we had a few posts about Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying the Biden scandal is rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry, and liberals insisting that there's no evidence that President Joe Biden has done anything wrong … remember, this is about a father's love for his troubled son. You'll note too that the mainstream media is careful to say that all of these accusations are unproven. We found plenty of evidence that Biden is up to no good: We've got an FBI informant and apparently audio recordings, former business associates of Hunter testifying that "the big guy" was directly involved, and some 20 or so shell corporations set up for unknown reasons.

Not surprisingly, the hosts of "The View" don't believe there's a bribery scheme at all, and that it's all just 1) punishment for Biden winning the election and 2) a distraction from Donald Trump.

"What bribery scheme?! ... What is really happening here?"

The View flaunts their profound ignorance of the investigations into the Biden crime family.

"How much punishment does Biden need cause he won," Whoopi whines.

Joy Behar claims it's all a distraction from Trump. pic.twitter.com/g4sU0U91cv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023

Racist Sunny Hostin says Republicans are investigating the Biden family because they "don't have a real program [to] help the American people."

Omitting how Joe was deeply involved in Hunter's business dealings, she whines that they were "weaponizing [his] son against him." pic.twitter.com/7mynaCnd61 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023

Joy defends Hunter's schemes because was is "not part of the administration" and falsely claims ALL of Trump's kids were in his (only Ivanka was).

"That's a huge difference really when you think about it." pic.twitter.com/n9dQl8GLLa — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023

Sara Haines notes ABC's Jon Karl admitted that Hunter was getting hired only because he is a Biden.

Sunny says it's fine that Hunter got $640 million by trading on the family name because he didn't make as much as Jared Kushner.

Joy uses whataboutism to defend the Bidens. pic.twitter.com/YIr3DvvtXt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023

Whoopi admits she's fine with corruption from the Biden crime family: "I'm taking my cue from y'all ... you know, the president, the former president of the United States didn't pay taxes for how long?"

She defends her hypocrisy with whataboutism about hypocrisy from others. pic.twitter.com/rxxbaWpPZm — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin says "good members" of the Republican caucus would "never" impeach Biden.

"He has not done anything that rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors! It is a joke you would impeach Joe Biden!" she proclaims. pic.twitter.com/Grl41jx1b3 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023

Ah yes, the conservative one weighs in.

Alyssa goes on to blame Trump for the investigations into the Bidens not being taken seriously:

"In any traditional environment, a lot of what Hunter Biden has been involved in would be something that would warrant investigation...But [Trump] has destroyed norms so much..." pic.twitter.com/6rv3vVh9tw — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023









Is there no one at @ABC News with any sense of decency? Why would they let these uninformed idiots go out there like this every single day? They couldn't be more ignorant if they tried. Is no one at @TheView capable of embarrassment? https://t.co/HFI1xRst2u — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 26, 2023

It's not hard for "The View" gals to play dumb, is it? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2023

It's really extraordinary how impenetrable the lefty bubble is in Hollywood. A friend of mine lives there...I keep her updated with news from reality. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) July 26, 2023

Greg Price put together a collage of the front pages of the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC yesterday to show that the Biden news wasn't covered by any of them.

Spend a few minutes with anyone in the entertainment industry, and this is the status quo thought process. It’s tribal. — Chris Senger (@12laugh) July 26, 2023

Straight out of the far left progressive handbook: always accuse the other side of what you’re actually doing or have done. — Wehadababyitzaboy (@81deac) July 26, 2023

Honestly does anyone take these idiots seriously? — RW (@rwlawoffice) July 26, 2023

This is how prepared they were to tackle the day's hot topics. What bribery scheme? The one laid out in detail by that FBI informant.

