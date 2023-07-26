We get results! Two accounts have been restored! But we have more work...
FOX Soccer wants to send reminders to watch USWNT World Cup match and...
Politico explains that Kamala Harris is a better VP than you think
Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed
NYT: Journo's 'antics' have made him a hero in right-wing media
Judge's Hunter Biden release condition cracks up Julie Kelly & others
Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
Karine Jean-Pierre sets a new dodging record after question about enforcing gun laws
Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to...
Annnnd Hunter Biden’s deal is off again, for now (video)
Biden's schedule *looks* empty, but KJP reveals how he '[worked] on behalf of...
Here's how the person Karine Jean-Pierre insists is a 'private citizen' arrived at...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for...

Ladies of 'The View' think Biden is being punished because he won

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 26, 2023
Townhall Media

A day ago, we had a few posts about Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying the Biden scandal is rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry, and liberals insisting that there's no evidence that President Joe Biden has done anything wrong … remember, this is about a father's love for his troubled son. You'll note too that the mainstream media is careful to say that all of these accusations are unproven. We found plenty of evidence that Biden is up to no good: We've got an FBI informant and apparently audio recordings, former business associates of Hunter testifying that "the big guy" was directly involved, and some 20 or so shell corporations set up for unknown reasons.

Not surprisingly, the hosts of "The View" don't believe there's a bribery scheme at all, and that it's all just 1) punishment for Biden winning the election and 2) a distraction from Donald Trump.

Recommended

Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed
Brett T.

Ah yes, the conservative one weighs in.



Greg Price put together a collage of the front pages of the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC yesterday to show that the Biden news wasn't covered by any of them.

This is how prepared they were to tackle the day's hot topics. What bribery scheme? The one laid out in detail by that FBI informant.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BRIBERY JOE BIDEN THE VIEW IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed
Brett T.
FOX Soccer wants to send reminders to watch USWNT World Cup match and the replies are not going well
Amy
Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'
Brett T.
Politico explains that Kamala Harris is a better VP than you think
Brett T.
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy
NYT: Journo's 'antics' have made him a hero in right-wing media
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed Brett T.