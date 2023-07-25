Tucker on Twitter Episode 10: Riding in South Central with Ice Cube
The Bidens' German Shepherd 'is a one-dog crime wave'
Congresswoman says impeachment talk is just deflection from corrupt Donald Trump
Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Biden investigation 'rising to the level of impeachment inquir...
In the latest in a series of Biden GAFFES, he claims he cured...
President Joe Biden is serious about banning history in America
MTG Wants to Expunge Trump's Impeachments
Recent CNN story about the future of 'our world' suggests they might be...
Veteran journalist cannot in good conscience ignore the obvious link between Elon Musk's...
Kevin McCarthy Doubles Down on Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Meteorologist Ryan Maue's had it with recent heatwave hysterics fueled by MSM and...
We Now Know Who's Buying Hunter Biden's 'Art'
ABC News uses Emmett Till's murder to help WH impugn integrity of Florida's...
Stephen L. Miller breaks media's strategy on Florida history 'controversy' down into four...

Mainstream media not interested in what Hunter Biden's former business partner has to say

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 25, 2023
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Tony Bobulinski should be a household name. Right before the 2020 election, the former business associate of Hunter Biden said that he had first-hand knowledge that Joe Biden was "the big guy" and was very much involved with Hunter's shady overseas business dealings. Bobulinski held a press conference but no one came — the only person interested in his story was Tucker Carlson, who interviewed him before an audience of millions.

On Monday, we learned that another former business associate of Hunter Biden's, Devon Archer, was going to testify that Hunter put his father on the phone at least two dozen times while working out business deals.

As we've reported, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is making noise about an impeachment inquiry, but Democrats are insisting that there's "zero evidence" that Joe Biden has been involved in any wrongdoing at all. Just because the mainstream media has ignored all of the findings of the House Oversight Committee Republicans, Democrats feel comfortable saying the investigation has proved nothing.

Greg Price has put together a montage of front pages of the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC, and news of the Devon Archer testimony was nowhere to be found.

"If you get your news from anywhere other than conservative media, you would have no idea that this even occurred."

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter Episode 10: Riding in South Central with Ice Cube
Aaron Walker

And it will stay that way even after he testifies before Congress.

"Biden-Ukraine Conspiracy Theory."

It's all really a story about a father's love for his troubled son.

As we talked about yesterday, they still think conservatives made a huge scandal out of Barack Obama wearing a tan suit because his administration was "scandal-free." Look at how the media covered (or didn't cover) Fast and Furious. Without social media, no one would know about it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter Episode 10: Riding in South Central with Ice Cube
Aaron Walker
In the latest in a series of Biden GAFFES, he claims he cured cancer
justmindy
The Bidens' German Shepherd 'is a one-dog crime wave'
Brett T.
Congresswoman says impeachment talk is just deflection from corrupt Donald Trump
Brett T.
'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm
justmindy
President Joe Biden is serious about banning history in America
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tucker on Twitter Episode 10: Riding in South Central with Ice Cube Aaron Walker