Mainstream media not interested in what Hunter Biden's former business partner has to say

Tony Bobulinski should be a household name. Right before the 2020 election, the former business associate of Hunter Biden said that he had first-hand knowledge that Joe Biden was "the big guy" and was very much involved with Hunter's shady overseas business dealings. Bobulinski held a press conference but no one came — the only person interested in his story was Tucker Carlson, who interviewed him before an audience of millions.

On Monday, we learned that another former business associate of Hunter Biden's, Devon Archer, was going to testify that Hunter put his father on the phone at least two dozen times while working out business deals.

As we've reported, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is making noise about an impeachment inquiry, but Democrats are insisting that there's "zero evidence" that Joe Biden has been involved in any wrongdoing at all. Just because the mainstream media has ignored all of the findings of the House Oversight Committee Republicans, Democrats feel comfortable saying the investigation has proved nothing.

Greg Price has put together a montage of front pages of the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC, and news of the Devon Archer testimony was nowhere to be found.

Yesterday, we learned Hunter Biden's former business partner and friend will be testifying that he put Joe Biden on the phone with his business associates from Burisma at least two dozen times.



If you get your news from anywhere other than conservative media, you would have no… pic.twitter.com/rhSj7ZH2Mm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2023

"If you get your news from anywhere other than conservative media, you would have no idea that this even occurred."

Just did a search of the coverage on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, and ABC over the last day and a half.



Zero mentions of Devon Archer on any channel. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2023

And it will stay that way even after he testifies before Congress.

Only 10% coverage of the "big guy" — Dad Who Dads (@dadwhodads) July 25, 2023

It's getting to the point where the media will not be able to hide the truth about what's going on anymore. It's starting to snowball down hill. — paul brookes (@brookesyff) July 25, 2023

Absolutely. They lie by omission because they know it hurts their political agenda and bottom line. — Space Angel (@DougWil84960192) July 25, 2023

So often, a major reason that liberals see the world so differently from others is that the large media corporations they're told to exclusive trust simply do not tell them about major issues involving corruption on the part of Democratic politicians, especially Joe Biden: https://t.co/8PJabtPzjh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2023

*Before the 2020 election,* there was ample proof the Hunter Biden laptop wasn't "Russian disinformation" but was genuine and authentic. Almost no liberal could tell you what the evidence was because their media didn't mention it.



Or things like this:https://t.co/2lwnJHLtvy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2023

The co-founder of Wikipedia, @lsanger, has urged everyone not to trust the site because it's now a propaganda arm for the liberal establishment.



Anyone with a page who has become a perceived enemy of liberalism knows how severe it is: it's a joke...https://t.co/rNVPSxgqxD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2023

We're going to do a show on this shortly breaking down how Wikipedia has become completely corrupted as an ideological weapon - it's barely disguised - but just look how they describe the various Hunter/Joe scandals: exactly how a DNC spokesperson or MSNBC host would do. pic.twitter.com/CdSY6fQBGW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2023

"Biden-Ukraine Conspiracy Theory."

This is exactly the point that @ClayTravis brilliantly made recently — they’re subscription services telling their left wing subscribers what they want to hear. Covering stories or information that hurts Democrats would significantly, and negatively, hurt their bottom line. — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 25, 2023

If you don't write it down, it never happened. — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) July 25, 2023

Please. They know their cover is blown and if they don’t maintain, who would trust them anymore? It’s horrifying they keep this masquerade up. — Raina Fortini (@rainafortini) July 25, 2023

Why you going after a drug addict Glen? Can’t you feel a father’s pain? — Andrew Wilson (@BigThink888) July 25, 2023

It's all really a story about a father's love for his troubled son.

It doesn’t bother me anymore. Even with them trying to actively censor, the corporate media no longer has the power to lie without consequence. No one trusts them anymore, and there are too many ways to get the truth out now. — Joe (@JoeRFolley) July 25, 2023

Democrats brag about Democrat presidents having “scandal free” administrations.



What a joke!



The media determines what is and isn’t a scandal and they run interference for Democrats 24/7. — Tux Zito (@tuxzito123) July 25, 2023

As we talked about yesterday, they still think conservatives made a huge scandal out of Barack Obama wearing a tan suit because his administration was "scandal-free." Look at how the media covered (or didn't cover) Fast and Furious. Without social media, no one would know about it.

***