Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed

You know the bribery scandal surrounding President Joe Biden is too big to ignore now that the White House press corp is actually asking questions about it. As we reported, one reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden was sticking to his claim that he'd never discussed business with his son Hunter — that question was inspired by a former business associate of Hunter's saying he'd testify under oath that Hunter had put his father on the phone at least two dozen times during "business deals." Add that to Hunter's WhatsApp text shaking down a Chinese businessman and noting that his father was in the room.

A lot of people on Twitter (or X) noticed that Jean-Pierre had moved the goalposts a bit, insisting that the president was never in business with his son.

Philip Wegmann of RealClearNews picked up on that thread Wednesday, asking why the language of the president's denial had changed.

Karine Jean-Pierre is asked by @PhilipWegmann why the language of President Biden's denials have changed from that he "never discussed business" with his son to that he "was never in business" with his son.

She repeatedly says "Nothing has changed."

The WH is trying to shoehorn…

"The WH is trying to shoehorn the new denial into the old one, even though the new one indicates a pretty dramatic departure from literally years of talking points."

Glad WH press corp noticed that, we all sure have

also KJP: The first statement was a lie and the second statement was a lie. Nothing has changed. Thank you. — CaseClosed (@wds08) July 26, 2023

It’s on tape so it doesn’t matter what she says — ShannyShea (@ShannyShea) July 26, 2023

“I did NOT have sex with that woman” vibe. — lil bit (@tralalara1) July 26, 2023

Most sane people immediately realized she changed the underlying accusation. Good luck however to anyone trying to get her to acknowledge this. — jskro24 (@jskro24) July 26, 2023

Nothing has changed but his lies. He's dirty. — Colleen Erba (@erba_colleen) July 26, 2023

We have at least two former business associates of Hunter willing to testify under oath that "the big guy" was present at these business meetings. One came out in 2020 and said that Biden very much had talked business with his son. Does simply collecting 10 percent make Joe in business with Hunter?

