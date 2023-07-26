NYT: Journo's 'antics' have made him a hero in right-wing media
Judge's Hunter Biden release condition cracks up Julie Kelly & others
Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
Karine Jean-Pierre sets a new dodging record after question about enforcing gun laws
Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to...
Annnnd Hunter Biden’s deal is off again, for now (video)
Biden's schedule *looks* empty, but KJP reveals how he '[worked] on behalf of...
Here's how the person Karine Jean-Pierre insists is a 'private citizen' arrived at...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for...
'Top Democrat' John Fetterman and his iPad say that Donald Trump is the...
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and...
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ......
Alejandro Mayorkas Gets Blasted for 'Smiley Face' While Testifying

Busted: KJP asked why the language of President Biden's denials has changed

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 26, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You know the bribery scandal surrounding President Joe Biden is too big to ignore now that the White House press corp is actually asking questions about it. As we reported, one reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden was sticking to his claim that he'd never discussed business with his son Hunter — that question was inspired by a former business associate of Hunter's saying he'd testify under oath that Hunter had put his father on the phone at least two dozen times during "business deals." Add that to Hunter's WhatsApp text shaking down a Chinese businessman and noting that his father was in the room.

A lot of people on Twitter (or X) noticed that Jean-Pierre had moved the goalposts a bit, insisting that the president was never in business with his son.

Philip Wegmann of RealClearNews picked up on that thread Wednesday, asking why the language of the president's denial had changed.

"The WH is trying to shoehorn the new denial into the old one, even though the new one indicates a pretty dramatic departure from literally years of talking points."

Recommended

Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'
Brett T.

We have at least two former business associates of Hunter willing to testify under oath that "the big guy" was present at these business meetings. One came out in 2020 and said that Biden very much had talked business with his son. Does simply collecting 10 percent make Joe in business with Hunter?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BUSINESS HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation'
Brett T.
NYT: Journo's 'antics' have made him a hero in right-wing media
Brett T.
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy
Judge's Hunter Biden release condition cracks up Julie Kelly & others
Doug P.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for impeachment'
Sarah D
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Mike Johnson nails DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on censoring 'disinformation' Brett T.