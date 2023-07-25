President Joe Biden notes that there are over 100 dead from COVID-19

Remember when all of the cable news networks had COVID-19 death counters on-screen all the time during the Trump administration? You know they were silently hoping for that number to hit one million.

The death counters are long gone, but President Joe Biden reminded us Tuesday that we're still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 100 people.

BIDEN: "We're still feeling the profound loss of the pandemic — as I mentioned earlier — over 100 people dead!" pic.twitter.com/nbsExCVAf6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 25, 2023

Even CNN's Jake Tapper had some self-reflection and noted we should count those who died FROM Covid separately from those who died WITH Covid.

Biden once told us COVID killed over 120 million people. I'm confused. pic.twitter.com/my6BMQ3hY3 — RealBFolks✪ (@RealBFolks) July 25, 2023

This has been a banner day for Biden: He announced that he's cured cancer as we know it, claimed that history is being banned, and announced a monument to "Evan" Till.

