Kevin McCarthy Doubles Down on Biden Impeachment Inquiry

President Joe Biden notes that there are over 100 dead from COVID-19

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 25, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Remember when all of the cable news networks had COVID-19 death counters on-screen all the time during the Trump administration? You know they were silently hoping for that number to hit one million.

The death counters are long gone, but President Joe Biden reminded us Tuesday that we're still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 100 people.

Even CNN's Jake Tapper had some self-reflection and noted we should count those who died FROM Covid separately from those who died WITH Covid.

This has been a banner day for Biden: He announced that he's cured cancer as we know it, claimed that history is being banned, and announced a monument to "Evan" Till.

***

