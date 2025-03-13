James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC and It's 'SO On the Money'

Rapid Response 47 Reminds Dem Senator Voting No What He Said About Gov't...
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on March 13, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

A lot of the "be honest" memes you might run across on occasion are hilariously accurate.

Just as a refresher if you haven't seen one in a while, they go something like this (click the image to see the whole thing): 

As it turns out one of our favorite actors who is also a conservative we feature from time to time has a new starring role in that style of "be honest" meme.

This one also features Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who was a big "green new deal" cheerleader, which has the mask removed in this one:

Here's the bottom part of that in case you can't see it: 

That's perfect, and incredibly on the mark.

Keep 'em coming!

