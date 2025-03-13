James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC and It's 'SO On the Money'

A lot of the "be honest" memes you might run across on occasion are hilariously accurate.

Just as a refresher if you haven't seen one in a while, they go something like this (click the image to see the whole thing):

Just be honest! pic.twitter.com/xU2rcRMI17 — The Meme Father (@rodabod174392) March 4, 2025

As it turns out one of our favorite actors who is also a conservative we feature from time to time has a new starring role in that style of "be honest" meme.

This one also features Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who was a big "green new deal" cheerleader, which has the mask removed in this one:

Whoever posts these is so on the money. pic.twitter.com/epE19Kb9GE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 13, 2025

Here's the bottom part of that in case you can't see it:

That's perfect, and incredibly on the mark.

This is so great! https://t.co/DpPkBPv5W1 — America and Texas Forever (@AmericaTex4ever) March 13, 2025

Love that James is making his way into memes to own the libs — Chris 🇺🇸 (@realChrisBubbaC) March 13, 2025

Keep 'em coming!