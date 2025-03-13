Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole and X Users Hold a Roast

This is one of the wildest things we've ever seen.

Yesterday at the Lubbock campus of Texas Tech, a fire broke out on campus. But we bet you haven't seen a fire like this.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Green flames rise from a manhole at Texas Tech Campus in Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue says it’s responding to “multiple fires” on campus and buildings have been evacuated in the area - KCBD



pic.twitter.com/S9Sr4CaAqg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 13, 2025

Here's more from KCBD:

Lubbock Fire Rescue says there are no injuries reported at this time in an explosion at a substation on Texas Tech’s campus on Wednesday night. LFR says the area is still an active site, though. Texas Tech posted Thursday morning that power has been restored to some areas on campus, but the University remains closed today and Friday. On-campus students should receive information on housing and dining. Everyone is asked to avoid the Engineering Key. Employees are asked to not return to campus to get their belongings at this moment.

Because no one was hurt, we can inject some levity into the situation.

Babe, wake up! Green Goblin's fighting Spider-Man in the sewers again! — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 13, 2025

Best thing the MCU has offered in a while.

Also, Green Lantern. That's an ambitious DC-MCU crossover event.

This is EXACTLY what this writer thought of: wildfire from 'Game of Thrones.'

Underground power line probably faulted and didn’t trip the breaker. — FedUpLineman (@Floridaliberty1) March 13, 2025

Probably.

Green flames, as seen in the Texas Tech Campus incident, often indicate the presence of burning copper, which could suggest an electrical fire or chemical reaction involving copper sulfate, commonly used in fire experiments or found in industrial settings. — Just a Fly in the Ointment (@PonySoldier66) March 13, 2025

Copper will make fire burn green.

And now we've all learned something science-y today.

This writer is sitting in Panera and she laughed out loud.

People looked at her.

Everybody calm down, the SIL just ate a 3rd burrito. https://t.co/VMfkwd65Ff — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 13, 2025

This is such a great, long-running in-joke.

the teenage mutant ninja turtles have elected a new pope https://t.co/QHPtazQpP7 — Ethan Stueve (@CatholicEthan) March 13, 2025

Habemus Papam Cowabunga.

In other news, today's Texas Tech chili cook-off had record numbers of contestants! Let's go live to... https://t.co/O16RCmfyxx — Rusty (@LieutenantRusty) March 13, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

That's how some Texas chili hits.

And lo, the Seventh Seal was opened... https://t.co/yvw2PfZFwk — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 13, 2025

If you had 'sewers spewing green hellfire' on your 2025 bingo card, congrats. Come collect your prize.