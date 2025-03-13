Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because...
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole and X Users Hold a Roast

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on March 13, 2025
ImgFlip

This is one of the wildest things we've ever seen.

Yesterday at the Lubbock campus of Texas Tech, a fire broke out on campus. But we bet you haven't seen a fire like this.

WATCH:

Here's more from KCBD:

Lubbock Fire Rescue says there are no injuries reported at this time in an explosion at a substation on Texas Tech’s campus on Wednesday night. LFR says the area is still an active site, though.

Texas Tech posted Thursday morning that power has been restored to some areas on campus, but the University remains closed today and Friday.

On-campus students should receive information on housing and dining. Everyone is asked to avoid the Engineering Key. Employees are asked to not return to campus to get their belongings at this moment.

Because no one was hurt, we can inject some levity into the situation.

Best thing the MCU has offered in a while.

Also, Green Lantern. That's an ambitious DC-MCU crossover event.

This is EXACTLY what this writer thought of: wildfire from 'Game of Thrones.'

Probably.

Copper will make fire burn green.

And now we've all learned something science-y today.

This writer is sitting in Panera and she laughed out loud.

People looked at her.

This is such a great, long-running in-joke.

Habemus Papam Cowabunga.

EL. OH. EL.

That's how some Texas chili hits.

If you had 'sewers spewing green hellfire' on your 2025 bingo card, congrats. Come collect your prize.

