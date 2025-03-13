Rapid Response 47 Reminds Dem Senator Voting No What He Said About Gov't...
James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC...
Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's...
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole...
Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because...
Exposing Chuck Schumer
Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading...
Elizabeth Warren's 2013 Government Shutdown Meltdown Proves She's a Massive Hypocrite
Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York...
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated H...
'Brilliant!' Rep. Jasmine Crockett Explains What Trump and DOGE Can't Do If There's...
Trump’s Truth Social Posting Spree Leaves a Leftist Loon Melting Down Like a...
NY Times' Michelle Goldberg Says Trump's Ruined These Things That Made America Great
Ben & Jerry’s Latest SICK Scoop: Serving Up Abortion Support with a Cherry...

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Single No Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Tunnels Used by Traffickers

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It looks like Rep. Rashida Tlaib wanted to stand out, as she always does. When a bill came up called the Subterranean Border Defense Act to crack down on underground passages used for illicit purposes, Tlaib was the only no vote. The act passed 402-1. Not even her fellow Squad members joined her on this one.

Advertisement

So Tlaib is pro-tunnel? What reason could she have for voting against this?

Do you know who else loves tunnels? Hamas.

Recommended

Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's Negative Reception
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There certainly are a lot of responses about how Palestinians love their tunnels. For Tlaib to be the only vote against it, even among Democrats, is telling.

***

Tags: BORDER SECURITY VOTE RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's Negative Reception
Amy Curtis
James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC and It's 'SO On the Money'
Doug P.
Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading Comprehension Instead
Amy Curtis
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole and X Users Hold a Roast
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because of Trump's Tariffs
Doug P.
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated Hipsters
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's Negative Reception Amy Curtis
Advertisement