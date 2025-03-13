Rep. Rashida Tlaib Single No Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Tunnels Used by Traffickers

It looks like Rep. Rashida Tlaib wanted to stand out, as she always does. When a bill came up called the Subterranean Border Defense Act to crack down on underground passages used for illicit purposes, Tlaib was the only no vote. The act passed 402-1. Not even her fellow Squad members joined her on this one.

JUST IN: The House just passed the Subterranean Border Defense Act with a vote of 402 to 1. The bill aims to crack down on underground tunnels used by cartels and traffickers at the border.



Rep. Rashida Talib (D) was the only member of Congress to vote NO. pic.twitter.com/0JHqpt2eSc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2025

So Tlaib is pro-tunnel? What reason could she have for voting against this?

What could her justification possibly be? Does she somehow benefit from these tunnels? — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 11, 2025

402-1. Even Democrats voted to crack down on cartel tunnels, except for Rashida Tlaib. 🤡 The ONLY member of Congress to vote NO on shutting down trafficking tunnels. What does that tell you? 👀 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 11, 2025

Probably has Palestinian kinfolk making fat stacks providing their expertise on the tunnels to the cartels — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 11, 2025

Do you know who else loves tunnels? Hamas.

Tlaib is so useless. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 11, 2025

Palestine lovers are attached to their tunnels — Wisecracker (@LBR_TY) March 10, 2025

Great news for America, finally taking action against cartels and traffickers.



This bill is a step in the right direction to secure our borders and keep Americans safe.



Rep. Rashida Talib's vote against it is shameful, what is she trying to achieve by enabling these criminals? — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 12, 2025

Of course, Tlaib votes against securing the border. No surprises there. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) March 11, 2025

Makes sense, she’s Hamas, they like their tunnels. — Someone awesome🇨🇦 (@sm1awesome) March 11, 2025

If America is called racist and Islamophobic, but got rid of Rashida Talib, would it not be worth it? Sure, nobody likes to be called names, but the benefit of deporting someone so openly hostile and destructive to the nation and its citizens likely outweighs the name calling. — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) March 11, 2025

It's almost as if she's working against the US. — newmanian (@newmanian2) March 12, 2025

402-1, looks like even Dems know Trump’s border policies work! — StateOfTheDebate (@StateOTDebate) March 11, 2025

There certainly are a lot of responses about how Palestinians love their tunnels. For Tlaib to be the only vote against it, even among Democrats, is telling.

***