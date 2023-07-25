President Joe Biden is serious about banning history in America

MTG Wants to Expunge Trump's Impeachments
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 25, 2023
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

When parents found out what critical race theory was and that it was being taught in schools, parents fought back, while morons like Vice President Kamala Harris took that to mean that they'd no longer be teaching about slavery in Florida classrooms.

We don't know why the White House has decided to let Harris out of her office to embarrass herself on this issue, but they must be thinking that President Joe Biden might find himself running against Ron DeSantis in 2024.

Speaking of Biden, he's out there in amazement that books are being banned in the United States in 2023. They're not "banned," just removed from school libraries … why do you want sexually explicit materials in school libraries, Mr. Biden?

He's also concerned that we're "banning history." Then he blows it with his tell, "I'm serious," which means not even he believes what he's saying.

Perhaps Biden ought to take up his complaint with the African American scholars who wrote Florida's black history curriculum. Where is history banned (with the exception of anything associated with the Confederacy)?

It's not clear or not if Biden knows this is a bunch of malarkey. He could just be lying, or just that out of touch with what's actually happening in the country. It's not looking likely that Biden will debate anyone — the DNC will protect him from that — but we'd love to see him and DeSantis go toe-to-toe.

***

