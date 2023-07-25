Congresswoman says impeachment talk is just deflection from corrupt Donald Trump

The Bidens' German Shepherd 'is a one-dog crime wave'
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 25, 2023
Screen shot

As Twitchy just reported, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is saying that the investigation into President Joe Biden is rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry. MSNBC drone Kyle Griffin reminded us the investigation "has found zero evidence of criminality or even wrongdoing by President Biden." That is, if you dismiss the FBI source, Hunter Biden's former business associates, the findings of the House Oversight Committee Republicans, the IRS whistleblowers, and more. Even the mainstream media has asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the Biden family business, and if the story's big enough that even they can't ignore it anymore, things are bad for Biden.

We've never heard of her, but CNN brought on Rep. Madeleine Dean to talk about McCarthy's impeachment talk. She, too, insists there's no evidence whatsoever and then pivots to Donald Trump, who was "so corrupt and crude and based."

" — FBI confidential human source reporting Joe Biden told Burisma for $10 million he’d make their legal problems go away, which is exactly what then happened 

— Joe attending more than a dozen meetings w/ Hunter’s biz associates

— Hunter texts leveraging his dad

— Biden shifting his story over the last 4 years

— FBI reporting they had partially corroborated Ukrainian bribery scheme 

— Hunter biz contact reporting “the Big Guy” absolutely refers to Joe Biden 

— Whistleblowers reporting the IRS & DoJ both forbid agents from following leads pointing to Joe Biden 

— Hunter repeatedly traveled with his dad during vice presidency, commingling family business w/ U.S. foreign policy"

Not to leave out all of those shell corporations Biden set up for family members.

Yep. They impeached Donald Trump for supposedly doing what Biden actually did.

Just because the media doesn't report it doesn't mean there's not evidence, and plenty of it. If Biden wants to put this to rest, he should show the bank records from all those shell companies that seem to have no other purpose but to launder money.

***

