Congresswoman says impeachment talk is just deflection from corrupt Donald Trump

As Twitchy just reported, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is saying that the investigation into President Joe Biden is rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry. MSNBC drone Kyle Griffin reminded us the investigation "has found zero evidence of criminality or even wrongdoing by President Biden." That is, if you dismiss the FBI source, Hunter Biden's former business associates, the findings of the House Oversight Committee Republicans, the IRS whistleblowers, and more. Even the mainstream media has asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the Biden family business, and if the story's big enough that even they can't ignore it anymore, things are bad for Biden.

We've never heard of her, but CNN brought on Rep. Madeleine Dean to talk about McCarthy's impeachment talk. She, too, insists there's no evidence whatsoever and then pivots to Donald Trump, who was "so corrupt and crude and based."

.⁦@RepDean⁩: “There’s no evidence of any wrongdoing by the president. And Mr. McCarthy knows that. This is all — everything in, upside down. B/c the former president who was so corrupt & crude & based, engaged in such criminal activity, now we’re going to try to deflect” pic.twitter.com/ppXftYZ3K3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2023

No evidence besides, just off the top of my head:



— FBI confidential human source reporting Joe Biden told Burisma for $10 million he’d make their legal problems go away, which is exactly what then happened

— Joe attending more than a dozen meetings w/ Hunter’s biz associates

—… https://t.co/b80b4XpGjr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2023

" — FBI confidential human source reporting Joe Biden told Burisma for $10 million he’d make their legal problems go away, which is exactly what then happened — Joe attending more than a dozen meetings w/ Hunter’s biz associates — Hunter texts leveraging his dad — Biden shifting his story over the last 4 years — FBI reporting they had partially corroborated Ukrainian bribery scheme — Hunter biz contact reporting “the Big Guy” absolutely refers to Joe Biden — Whistleblowers reporting the IRS & DoJ both forbid agents from following leads pointing to Joe Biden — Hunter repeatedly traveled with his dad during vice presidency, commingling family business w/ U.S. foreign policy"

Not to leave out all of those shell corporations Biden set up for family members.

— Banks filing more than a dozen suspicious activity reports, believing the Bidens were laundering money — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2023

Biden Allegedly Interacted With Son's Clients More Than 200 Times https://t.co/vFDv9ZuO2L — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2023

Other than those things… — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 25, 2023

Trump impeached for being over the target. — CoogRx (@rmac2354) July 25, 2023

Yep. They impeached Donald Trump for supposedly doing what Biden actually did.

The labyrinthine shell companies that received and distributed Biden money to everyone in the family including the granddaughter. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) July 25, 2023

They can’t lie their way out of this shit heap — Adrian Edwards (@satanhellspawn) July 25, 2023

She voted FOR impeaching Trump with nothing but hearsay. — Miguel (@AshForkStudios) July 25, 2023

Just because the media doesn't report it doesn't mean there's not evidence, and plenty of it. If Biden wants to put this to rest, he should show the bank records from all those shell companies that seem to have no other purpose but to launder money.

