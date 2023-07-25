Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Biden investigation 'rising to the level of impeachment inquiry'

Hey, look! It's Speaker Kevin McCarthy talking about suggesting doing something. We're not getting our hopes up, but it's still nice to hear that the more the GOP investigates the Biden family, the more it looks like an impeachable offense. We've got an FBI source saying both President Joe Biden and his son Hunter received $5 million a piece in a bribery scheme with Burisma in Ukraine. The mainstream media is careful to report that this source's claims are "unverified" — what happened to all the love the Democrats had for the FBI?

We were warned (by liberals) that if Republicans won the midterms, they'd be impeaching Biden for no reason at all. There are plenty of reasons: He should be impeached for not enforcing the border, for one. But no matter how much the media tries to overlook it, Rep. James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley have done their homework, uncovering a bunch of shell corporations set up by Biden when he was vice president. Biden says he never took that $5 million bribe and challenged reporters, "Where's the money?" Show us the bank records of all of these shell corporations and we'll have our answer.

Heads up: Kevin McCarthy now says the House GOP investigation of the Biden family "is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."



Reminder: That investigation has found zero evidence of criminality or even wrongdoing by President Biden. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 25, 2023

Reminder: Kyle Griffin is a partisan hack who works for MSNBC.

"That investigation has found zero evidence of criminality or even wrongdoing by President Biden."



Here's "the big guy" ADMITTING to it: pic.twitter.com/zDpG8yNmyf — Me (@Keefer1958) July 25, 2023

What are you reading? Certainly not released FBI reports. — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) July 25, 2023

There’s mountains of cocaine



I mean evidence. — HomoConNYC (@HomoConNYC) July 25, 2023

Reminder: @MSNBC is propaganda their purpose is to protect @JoeBiden.



There is actually lots of evidence. — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) July 25, 2023

You're on more drugs than Hunter if you honestly believe that — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 25, 2023

Do you have a reasonable explanation for why the Bidens had foreign payments funnelled through 20 shell companies?

Do you know what the Biden family business is and what they provide in exchange for large amounts of money? https://t.co/spbTAS83h1 — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 25, 2023

That's a question someone asked yesterday: What, exactly, is the Biden family business? What do they do?

Donald Trump was impeached over a phone call inquiring about now blindingly apparent Biden family corruption in Ukraine.



You all cheered on lowering the impeachment bar to ridiculous levels.



Frankly, @SpeakerMcCarthy has exercised incredible restraint.



Enjoy the new rules. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 25, 2023

Why are you lying?



At this point there's no excuse for covering for this. — Tim Acheson (@timacheson) July 25, 2023

One of the drones in the White House briefing room actually asked Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday if Biden was telling the truth that he'd never talked business with his son after a former business associate came forward willing to testify that Hunter had put his father on speakerphone at least two dozen times.

The liberal media is huffing glue to pretend the obvious criminal activities of their president and his family don’t exist. https://t.co/UGZGS9Oerb — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 25, 2023

If you ignore bank records, taped phone calls w/Ukraine officials, multiple whistleblowers, evidence from Hunter's laptop, proof that Biden conspired to fire Shokin at behest of a corrupt Ukrainian Oligarch — then sure.



Did I mention the Latvian money laundering info on Hunter? https://t.co/4toWFlbW8q — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 25, 2023

I'm old enough to remember when Democrats intoned, "It's the seriousness of the charge!" that was what mattered most. https://t.co/PO45HuJtQe — Mr. FabulistX (@MisterFabulist) July 25, 2023

The "zero evidence" the media has is Biden saying the whole thing is malarkey and walking away without answering any questions. At least two of Hunter's former business associates are willing to testify under oath that "the big guy" was involved.

