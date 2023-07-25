Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Biden investigation 'rising to the level of impeachment inquiry'

In the latest in a series of Biden GAFFES, he claims he cured...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 25, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Hey, look! It's Speaker Kevin McCarthy talking about suggesting doing something. We're not getting our hopes up, but it's still nice to hear that the more the GOP investigates the Biden family, the more it looks like an impeachable offense. We've got an FBI source saying both President Joe Biden and his son Hunter received $5 million a piece in a bribery scheme with Burisma in Ukraine. The mainstream media is careful to report that this source's claims are "unverified" — what happened to all the love the Democrats had for the FBI?

We were warned (by liberals) that if Republicans won the midterms, they'd be impeaching Biden for no reason at all. There are plenty of reasons: He should be impeached for not enforcing the border, for one. But no matter how much the media tries to overlook it, Rep. James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley have done their homework, uncovering a bunch of shell corporations set up by Biden when he was vice president. Biden says he never took that $5 million bribe and challenged reporters, "Where's the money?" Show us the bank records of all of these shell corporations and we'll have our answer.

That's a question someone asked yesterday: What, exactly, is the Biden family business? What do they do?

One of the drones in the White House briefing room actually asked Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday if Biden was telling the truth that he'd never talked business with his son after a former business associate came forward willing to testify that Hunter had put his father on speakerphone at least two dozen times.

The "zero evidence" the media has is Biden saying the whole thing is malarkey and walking away without answering any questions. At least two of Hunter's former business associates are willing to testify under oath that "the big guy" was involved.

***

In the latest in a series of Biden GAFFES, he claims he cured cancer justmindy