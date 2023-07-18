CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub
Did Ron DeSantis have the right reaction to the latest (likely) Trump indictment?
WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic...
President Joe Biden looked less than lively with Israeli President Isaac Herzog
Jean-Pierre Squirms When Pressed To Condemn Democrat Anti-Semitism
DOOFUS Eric Swalwell does 'The Squad' ZERO favors riding to their defense over...
So here's how CBS News Minnesota decided to cover Keith Ellison's vile racism...
BOOM! DeSantis fires back at Levine's INSANE claim kids can go through 'wrong...
Ilhan Omar playing the race card to circle the wagons around fellow anti-Semite...
Juxtaposed takes from NYT's Michelle Goldberg speak volumes on 'rules' governing coverage...
Insomniacs breathe a sigh of RELIEF as good sleep is now RACIST (take...
HOO BOY! Beto O'Rourke begging Biden to stop Abbott from securing Texas' border...
A clearly DELUSIONAL OB-GYN claims not all her patients who give birth are...
Joe Biden's continued lies about inflation and prices are what Bidenomics really boils...

Report: DOD memo reveals that transgender service members can skip deployments

Brett T.  |  4:01 PM on July 18, 2023
Twitter

Just a day ago, NSC spokesman John Kirby went on about how female service members deserve dignity, and it's the military's "foundational sacred obligation" to ensure they serve with dignity — which in this case means getting up to three weeks' leave and paid travel to have an abortion.

Kirby demanded this same dignity for transgender servicemembers who are mentally and physically qualified to serve. Jordan Schachtel, publisher of The Dossier, says that "serving" might mean something different for those transgender servicepeople. Schachtel refers to a 34-page memo on "care of service members who identify as transgender" that wasn't classified but also wasn't available to the public.

Huh.

Recommended

Did Ron DeSantis have the right reaction to the latest (likely) Trump indictment?
Aaron Walker

But the military has a foundational, sacred obligation to see to their needs.

And leadership actually gets upset when you call today's military "woke." They really do, even though they have sailors reading Ibram X. Kendi and celebrate Pride Month with rainbow-colored bullets.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Ron DeSantis have the right reaction to the latest (likely) Trump indictment?
Aaron Walker
BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to pedo group
Sam J.
CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub
Brett T.
WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic comments
Sam J.
FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)
Sam J.
President Joe Biden looked less than lively with Israeli President Isaac Herzog
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Did Ron DeSantis have the right reaction to the latest (likely) Trump indictment? Aaron Walker