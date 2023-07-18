Report: DOD memo reveals that transgender service members can skip deployments

Just a day ago, NSC spokesman John Kirby went on about how female service members deserve dignity, and it's the military's "foundational sacred obligation" to ensure they serve with dignity — which in this case means getting up to three weeks' leave and paid travel to have an abortion.

Kirby demanded this same dignity for transgender servicemembers who are mentally and physically qualified to serve. Jordan Schachtel, publisher of The Dossier, says that "serving" might mean something different for those transgender servicepeople. Schachtel refers to a 34-page memo on "care of service members who identify as transgender" that wasn't classified but also wasn't available to the public.

Confidential Biden DOD memo reveals "transgender" service members can skip deployments and receive indefinite physical fitness/standards waivershttps://t.co/h9EhwJe7DC — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 18, 2023

When taking hormones, transgender IDing service members may avoid deployment for up to 300 days. After that, they can ask for another exemption.



Basically, once they identify as trans, they are no longer held accountable for any relevant military standards & operations. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 18, 2023

Huh.

So, Democrats have taken the US military’s mission from defending, fighting and winning wars to Club LGBTQ. This should outrage every American. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) July 18, 2023

Any soldier, "transgender" or otherwise, who is "non-deployable" and constantly seeking waivers for physical fitness standards, is a worthless shit bag.



They're totally useless "turds". — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) July 18, 2023

Now THAT is a readiness issue SMH — 🐶Bubbadawg🐕 (@Bubbadawgg) July 18, 2023

If they can't serve, they can't pass the standards, and they cost more medically, how do they benefit combat readiness? They hinder it. — Lyn Cipriano (@LynACipriano) July 18, 2023

But the military has a foundational, sacred obligation to see to their needs.

And we wonder why enlistment is down? It's not rocket science. — Ana Blake 🇺🇸 (@Ana_thera) July 18, 2023

I hope that when Republicans retake government, they boot them all out and also send them a bill for any surgeries or missed deployments... — Tim Conrad (@TimConradB623) July 18, 2023

This is why qualified young men and women are not joining the armed forces. It has become an absolute clown show. — Justin Chambers, Sedona Broker (@JustinC42020023) July 18, 2023

Such a formidable force! Embarrassing and sad. — Heywood University (@mbjork69) July 18, 2023

And leadership actually gets upset when you call today's military "woke." They really do, even though they have sailors reading Ibram X. Kendi and celebrate Pride Month with rainbow-colored bullets.

