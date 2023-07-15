Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'
Mike Pence says the decay of America's cities is 'not my concern'

Brett T.  |  4:13 PM on July 15, 2023
The Blaze/Twitter Screenshot

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Tucker Carlson ended Mike Pence's presidential run with an interview. Pence, who's already shamed Ron DeSantis for bullying Disney, got booed when he said he wanted America to continue giving Ukraine everything it needs in its war with Russia. (Pence was also reluctant to get rid of electronic voting machines.)

Here's another clip from that same interview in which Pence says that the decay of America's (blue) cities is "not my concern."


How does one make that sound not bad? That's not my immediate concern? That's not the concern I'm focused on right now?

Pence doesn't stand a chance anyway, but we're really not sure where he stands as a "conservative."

***

