Mike Pence says the decay of America's cities is 'not my concern'

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Tucker Carlson ended Mike Pence's presidential run with an interview. Pence, who's already shamed Ron DeSantis for bullying Disney, got booed when he said he wanted America to continue giving Ukraine everything it needs in its war with Russia. (Pence was also reluctant to get rid of electronic voting machines.)

Here's another clip from that same interview in which Pence says that the decay of America's (blue) cities is "not my concern."

Tucker: "Every city in America has become worse over the past few years... Your concern is that Ukraine don't have enough tanks... Where's the concern for America in that?"



Pence: "That's not my concern." pic.twitter.com/u2RlmmrhtM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2023

To be fair to Pence, he was most likely referring to Tucker saying that his concern is Ukraine not having enough tanks but it will remain an unfortunate soundbite nonetheless. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2023

I agree that "it's not my concern" was not Pence saying he doesn't care about the welfare of Americans. But the full video, which everyone who I saw commenting on it posted, shows Pence basically unable to offer any sort of specific answer to that question. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 14, 2023





How does one make that sound not bad? That's not my immediate concern? That's not the concern I'm focused on right now?

This exchange illustrates so many points, but consider this:



It's impossible even to imagine an MSNBC or CNN host questioning a leading Dem politician this adversarially.



Liberal media maligned Tucker as a GOP shill, but the main target of his attack was the GOP establishment. https://t.co/VbBoWMIaUJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 14, 2023

Not only did Tucker, on Fox, reserve his most intense venom for the GOP establishment, but he often vocally condemned Trump's acts as well.



CNN and MSNBC accuse Fox of being State TV but it's total projection: they'd never question Dem leaders that way.https://t.co/vpywcEDtM3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 14, 2023

Greenwald and Carlson would be a scary moderator team at the GOP debates! — My Friend Doc Holiday (@MyFriendDoc) July 15, 2023

Untethered Tucker is the best Tucker. — James Devine (@jimmydjup) July 14, 2023

To be a great journalist, one needs to have an adversarial relationship with the power-that-be they cover. If everybody in positions of power would be treated this way by the journalists that cover them, we would be so much better off. The media is supposed to be our watchdogs. — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) July 14, 2023

Standard questions from leftist media to a Democrat politician running for office:

-What's your favorite ice cream?

-How much do you care about the homeless?

-How will you help people be more accepting of LGBTQ

-Aren't puppies just the cutest?

-How can we heal from Trump? — Political Logic (@PoliticalLogix) July 14, 2023

It’s time to make them strong again.

Fox made them very, very, very soft. — Para la misión (@paralamision) July 14, 2023

We're fooling ourselves if we think it's left vs. right.

It's the elite establishment vs. the rest of us. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) July 14, 2023

Pence doesn't stand a chance anyway, but we're really not sure where he stands as a "conservative."

***