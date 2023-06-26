Mike Pence shames Ron DeSantis for bullying Disney

We'd literally forgotten that former Vice President Mike Pence was running for the Republican nomination. Much like his former boss, he's decided to target Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The reason DeSantis' approval rating with conservatives is so high is because of things like his stripping of special status from Disney World. We considered that a win.

But Pence has said that DeSantis was "following in the footsteps of the radical left" by launching his campaign against Disney.

NEW: Mike Pence takes a shot at Ron DeSantis



"...when the governor of Florida decided to launch a full-scale campaign of governmental retribution against Disney, he wasn't taking a page out of the conservative playbook—he was following in the footsteps of the radical left." pic.twitter.com/u4vNAbaa5c — Jeff Butera (@BayNews9Jeff) June 26, 2023

FULL PIECE: https://t.co/26OqPKSJbQ



"In doing so, he not only risked billions of dollars of investment and thousands of jobs for the state, but even more importantly, he turned his back on the principles that make our country great.



None of this was necessary." — Jeff Butera (@BayNews9Jeff) June 26, 2023

He turned his back on the principles that make our country great? What would those principles be, precisely?

This is going to fly like Nikki Haley inviting Disney World to relocate to South Carolina.

Mike Pence the evangelical crusader in defense of Disney.... — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) June 26, 2023

Pence is actually helping @TeamDeSantis.



Yes, DeSantis protected the children and kicked Disney en las pelotas.



Republicans do not need to defend corporate welfare. — Rudy Pagés (@rudypages) June 26, 2023

Serious question; Does a guy like Pence know how hated he is by Republicans out here in the real world, or is he that isolated? — Magic Man (@hellinoisdotcom) June 26, 2023

Maybe because the conservative playbook on situations like this consists of "shrug" and "give up"? — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) June 26, 2023

Thanks, Mike Pence, for making it clear that DeSantis is different from people like you, who bend over backward to take whatever a big corporation asks for, and then smile and say thanks afterward. — ridiculously good-looking🐊 (@Conservagator) June 26, 2023

Isn’t Pence smart enough to know that all DeSantis did was remove a special privilege that only Disney enjoyed? It was a conservative move. — 10% for the Big Guy (@KeepUrDoctor) June 26, 2023

Just tone deaf to the base. Tone freaking deaf. — NantucketShop (@NantucketShop) June 26, 2023

Another corporatist clown who thinks a corporation is entitled to special privileges that others don't receive. — Theo Ford supports #DeSantis2024 🇺🇸🌴 🐊 (@ChimayBlue) June 26, 2023

Pence obviously has no chance, but he's going to whittle down the handful of supporters he has with talk like this. DeSantis racks up wins for conservatism and doesn't apologize for it later.

***