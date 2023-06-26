London Breed responds to DeSantis criticism of San Francisco … aaaannnnddd it's dumb...
Publisher says American Library Association is offering guidance on disrupting conservativ...
Pizza protestor pitches pepperoni against pathetic politicos (watch)
Chris Hayes wonders if RFK Jr.'s had some 'help' getting jacked
The Atlantic: The variety at the grocery store has become 'overwhelming'
Jonathan Turley writes on the growing use of Hunter Biden's addiction as an...
Glenn Greenwald asks Twitter for 'reasons people dislike Kamala' and the replies are...
Pride parade participants bark like a dog in street preacher's face
KJP explains what's at the center of Biden's economic policy (NOW it all...
NYC Patriot Hurls Pizza at City Hall to Protest 'Woke A** Idiots'
Yikes! Worst in history poll on Kamala Harris explains 'why they are running...
Adam Kinzinger enters 'desperation mode' after tweeting about neo-Nazis at Proud Boys even...
How exactly is this account advocating the rape of 'TERFs' NOT against Twitter's...
The View Cries for Hunter Biden

Mike Pence shames Ron DeSantis for bullying Disney

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 26, 2023
AP Photo/John Minchillo

We'd literally forgotten that former Vice President Mike Pence was running for the Republican nomination. Much like his former boss, he's decided to target Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The reason DeSantis' approval rating with conservatives is so high is because of things like his stripping of special status from Disney World. We considered that a win. 

But Pence has said that DeSantis was "following in the footsteps of the radical left" by launching his campaign against Disney.

He turned his back on the principles that make our country great? What would those principles be, precisely?

This is going to fly like Nikki Haley inviting Disney World to relocate to South Carolina.

Recommended

London Breed responds to DeSantis criticism of San Francisco … aaaannnnddd it's dumb (watch)
Aaron Walker

Pence obviously has no chance, but he's going to whittle down the handful of supporters he has with talk like this. DeSantis racks up wins for conservatism and doesn't apologize for it later.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DISNEY MIKE PENCE RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

London Breed responds to DeSantis criticism of San Francisco … aaaannnnddd it's dumb (watch)
Aaron Walker
Publisher says American Library Association is offering guidance on disrupting conservative events
Brett T.
Glenn Greenwald asks Twitter for 'reasons people dislike Kamala' and the replies are epic
justmindy
Adam Kinzinger enters 'desperation mode' after tweeting about neo-Nazis at Proud Boys event being feds
Sarah D
The Atlantic: The variety at the grocery store has become 'overwhelming'
Brett T.
Chris Hayes wonders if RFK Jr.'s had some 'help' getting jacked
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
London Breed responds to DeSantis criticism of San Francisco … aaaannnnddd it's dumb (watch) Aaron Walker