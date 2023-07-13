Taylor Lorenz: Elon Musk is bribing big accounts to stay on Twitter

Oops! Trump campaign account lets an expletive FLY in testy spat with DeSantis...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 13, 2023
Townhall Media

Over the weekend, the Washington Post published a piece by tech writer Taylor Lorenz declaring that Twitter was dead and that TikTok was the new global town square. But what about Instagram spin-off Threads? Threads is supposed to be less political and contentious than Twitter, but the ban hammer seems pretty heavy over there.

You've probably been seeing some content creators on Twitter posting notices that they're getting payouts from ad revenue. Don't get too excited … you need to have 5 million impressions per month for the past three months and be a Twitter Blue subscriber.

Lorenz, tech journalist, apparently thinks Elon Musk just thought this up, as she claims he's essentially "bribing" big accounts to stay on Twitter.

Remember people like Stephen King saying Twitter ought to be paying him for all of the free content he provides? Guess he should have subscribed to Twitter Blue after all.

They want Twitter to "die" so badly.

She has us blocked too, so we can't reply and help her get to those 5 million impressions. We guess she'll have to remain bribed by the Washington Post to make them look foolish.

***

