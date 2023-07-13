Taylor Lorenz: Elon Musk is bribing big accounts to stay on Twitter

Over the weekend, the Washington Post published a piece by tech writer Taylor Lorenz declaring that Twitter was dead and that TikTok was the new global town square. But what about Instagram spin-off Threads? Threads is supposed to be less political and contentious than Twitter, but the ban hammer seems pretty heavy over there.

You've probably been seeing some content creators on Twitter posting notices that they're getting payouts from ad revenue. Don't get too excited … you need to have 5 million impressions per month for the past three months and be a Twitter Blue subscriber.

Lorenz, tech journalist, apparently thinks Elon Musk just thought this up, as she claims he's essentially "bribing" big accounts to stay on Twitter.

Taylor Lorenz is falsely accusing Elon Musk of “bribing” creators.



He announced this multiple times in February pic.twitter.com/SgejgXd9lf — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 13, 2023

When did we go from "how dare Twitter charge for Blue? They should be paying me for the content I provide" to "lol paying people for the content they provide amounts to bribing them to stay on Twitter"? pic.twitter.com/iXmbk5dDxo — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 13, 2023

Remember people like Stephen King saying Twitter ought to be paying him for all of the free content he provides? Guess he should have subscribed to Twitter Blue after all.

It’s totally on brand for her. — Han Brolo (@bxlewi1) July 13, 2023

She's just pissed at her block list is so big that she'll never be able to make a dime off of it — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) July 13, 2023

The best part is that she's advertising Twitter with her post. — Johnny Utah (@saigonandy1) July 13, 2023

Musk is Trump to these people: he is “bad” so everything he does must be opposed, principles be damned. — Gideon Dabi (@gideondabi) July 13, 2023

She would make so much money if she opened her replies up. — Tommy (@tomtom22303) July 13, 2023

Twitter will never be good enough for some people.



Especially for those who choose to stay on Twitter just so they can complain about it. — PJ Farts (@PJMorell) July 13, 2023

They want Twitter to "die" so badly.

I guess the whole Twitter is dead thing didn’t work out? — no, you can’t pet my dog (@K9DutchArmy) July 13, 2023

How dare Elon do things to retain and increase users. Twitter is supposed to die! I called it months ago! — Jikiyama (@Jikiyama) July 13, 2023

Lorenz is not verified. Untrustworthy source. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 13, 2023

I'm willing to bet that she caves and gets herself a little blue checkmark. 🤣🤣🤣 — CrazyWoman/Sanda (@CrazyWomanFU) July 13, 2023

She’s so desperate — Cyndy Gab (@CyndyGab) July 13, 2023

If you put "essentially" in front of any statement, you have license to say whatever nonsense you want about someone. — Riccardo (@NonCalpestarmi) July 13, 2023

Watching the former blue checks who refuse to monetize melt down today will be delicious to my ears — Banana Republican (@KirkManIsHere) July 13, 2023

Her research is absolutely impeccable! — Dusty Cash (@DustyCash) July 13, 2023

She has us blocked too, so we can't reply and help her get to those 5 million impressions. We guess she'll have to remain bribed by the Washington Post to make them look foolish.

