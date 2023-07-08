At least Hunter Biden got to enjoy the fireworks this week
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
George Soros endorsing Ron DeSantis means you should vote Trump
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your mediocre LOSER life of marriage and...
Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year
CNN says 'Sound of Freedom' was created out of moral panics spread by...
WaPo reports gov't having hands tied on censorship 'unravels plans to protect 2024...
Megyn Kelly applauds Bud Light dropping out of the list of Top 10...
Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only...
Start your engines ... Iowa Caucus date announced and it's off to the...
BREAKING: Sixth Circuit allows Tennessee’s ban on sex change procedures for minors to...
Media serves up glowing reviews of lib SCOTUS justice all at once
Law prof/NBC legal analyst's new book on spotting disinformation gets some attention (gues...

Taylor Lorenz: TikTok has replaced Twitter as the global town square

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 08, 2023

That's funny … we'd thought that Mastodon had replaced Twitter as the global town square. After all, every person who was butthurt over the idea of Elon Musk buying Twitter said their goodbyes and tweeted out their Mastodon handles so you'd know where to find them. Half of Twitter was moving to Mastodon. Now there's Threads, which seems to be ban-heavy, like Twitter 1.0.

But there's also TikTok. The only time this editor sees TikTok videos is when someone publishes them on Twitter. The most recent trend was to shoot video of yourself taking a sip of Grimace's birthday shake from McDonald's and then either waking up in your underwear in the forest or gnawing on the shoulder of your buddy or just passed out dead.

Taylor Lorenz, who's the expert on these things, says that TikTok has overtaken Twitter as the global town square:

Musk also fired Twitter’s trust and safety team, allowing harassment and abuse to explode across the platform unchecked. He’s banned prominent journalists and liberal activists. He’s railed against LGTBQ people and declared the word “cisgender” a slur. If that wasn’t enough to drive the most dedicated Twitter users to greener pastures, last week he began limiting the number of tweets users could read, blocking nonpaying users from being served more than 600 tweets per day.

All of this has led users to stop relying on the service. Daniel, 17, a rising senior in a Philadelphia high school who asked to be referred to by only his first name because he’s underage, said Twitter is simply “not the spot” anymore. “People my age are going to Instagram and TikTok before they go to Twitter,” he said.

Recommended

Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
Brett T.

That wouldn't surprise us. Once again, news of Twitter's death has been premature.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ELON MUSK TWITTER TIKTOK TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
Brett T.
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your mediocre LOSER life of marriage and motherhood
justmindy
Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only he can
Doug P.
George Soros endorsing Ron DeSantis means you should vote Trump
Brett T.
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
Brett T.
Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists Brett T.