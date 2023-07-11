Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment
Author of book on disinformation says 'bots and trolls' are just part of the playbook

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 11, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported last week, Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. Attorney who is now a law professor at the University of Michigan and a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, announced that she had finished the manuscript of her book on disinformation. A lot of people were getting serious Nina Jankowicz vibes from McQuade, who had tweeted, "Yes, the laptop is Russia."

A day later, McQuade noted that the "bots and trolls" were out in full force, simply proving her point that the disinformation playbook has bots and trolls "working to undermine critics."

Um, no.

Maybe she was spreading disinformation on purpose as research for her book. That's how she learned that "bots and trolls" only serve to prove her point. We assume these are Russian bots — it's the book Putin doesn't want you to read.

***

