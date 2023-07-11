Author of book on disinformation says 'bots and trolls' are just part of the playbook

As Twitchy reported last week, Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. Attorney who is now a law professor at the University of Michigan and a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, announced that she had finished the manuscript of her book on disinformation. A lot of people were getting serious Nina Jankowicz vibes from McQuade, who had tweeted, "Yes, the laptop is Russia."

A day later, McQuade noted that the "bots and trolls" were out in full force, simply proving her point that the disinformation playbook has bots and trolls "working to undermine critics."

The bots and trolls are out in full force in response to my book on disinformation. Working to undermine critics is part of the disinformation playbook. They are making the case for me! 🤣 — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) July 9, 2023

Seems to me you're doing just great undermining your own project on your own.



Feel free to address this. https://t.co/FiMJyQiN9N pic.twitter.com/8fYwbW2l0a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2023

Great work there @7StoriesPress. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2023

Everyone who points out Barb's disinformation is a troll or a bot.#DemocratPrivilege — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇨🇦 (@schwingcat) July 11, 2023

You spread lies, though. That’s why they’re asking. Here’s an example of one: https://t.co/ZFlnEH2U4V. You deleted it because you got caught, and now you’re trying to sell a book criticizing people like yourself. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 11, 2023

In true propagandist form, the previous lie is deleted to be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/CJ7pKkNlrW — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) July 10, 2023

You used your position to literally knowingly spread lies in 2020 to help Biden. You have no credibility anymore. — Sprocket the Cat (@NicholasZeger) July 11, 2023

Are they...Russian bots and trolls, dear?



LOL, you are doing great as a parody account. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 11, 2023

Add 🤡 to your bio — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) July 11, 2023

The hubris. Utterly staggering. — SomeFNguy (@SomeFNGuy1) July 11, 2023

You are part of the problem. Do you acknowledge that in your book? pic.twitter.com/pGkEdmVlo0 — The Giraffe 🦒 (@TheGiraffePod) July 11, 2023

Did the bots make you tweet this disinformation? pic.twitter.com/qtB4zsZoFQ — oldmanstillyelling (@timmytimtimco) July 11, 2023

Maybe she was spreading disinformation on purpose as research for her book. That's how she learned that "bots and trolls" only serve to prove her point. We assume these are Russian bots — it's the book Putin doesn't want you to read.

