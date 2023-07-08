Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only...
Law prof/NBC legal analyst's new book on spotting disinformation gets some attention (guess why)

Doug P.  |  1:53 PM on July 08, 2023

Barbara McQuade is a former US Attorney who is now a law professor at the University of Michigan and a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. 

McQuade announced that in a few months, she'll have a book coming out. The subject? Spotting "disinformation":

It's been noticed that this particular person has already written a book on disinformation (not how to spot it, but how to spread it):

As is often the case in these matters, the "disinformation" call has been coming from inside the house:

We're not expecting a chapter on that unless she actually doubles down on the claim about the laptop.

We're getting heavy Nina Jankowicz vibes from this one!

It SHOULD be.

NBC News "journalist" Andrea Mitchell looks forward to reading it though:

Yeah, that explains a lot. The book will no doubt be super popular with "journalists" unable to grasp the irony.

*** 

