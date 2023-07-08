Law prof/NBC legal analyst's new book on spotting disinformation gets some attention (guess why)

Barbara McQuade is a former US Attorney who is now a law professor at the University of Michigan and a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

McQuade announced that in a few months, she'll have a book coming out. The subject? Spotting "disinformation":

Well, here it is—the completed draft of my book on disinformation. I have just submitted what they call the manuscript to ⁦@7StoriesPress⁩. Let the summer of edits begin! pic.twitter.com/d2qjlo6OFN — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) July 8, 2023

It's been noticed that this particular person has already written a book on disinformation (not how to spot it, but how to spread it):

It’s easy to write a books about disinformation when you’ve been spreading it yourself for so long lmao — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) July 8, 2023

As is often the case in these matters, the "disinformation" call has been coming from inside the house:

Disinformation experts not posting disinformation challenge (difficulty level: impossible) https://t.co/Qm04hO4ujK pic.twitter.com/HD656ZTtr2 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 8, 2023

You wrote a book on disinformation? I hope there's a chapter on this. pic.twitter.com/4TGJ69FPPW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2023

We're not expecting a chapter on that unless she actually doubles down on the claim about the laptop.

YOU are writing a book on disinformation?



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👇https://t.co/iTqn3l55jO — AnnaV (@perchance99) July 8, 2023

We're getting heavy Nina Jankowicz vibes from this one!

Is it an autobiography? https://t.co/sMpBUXBWoj — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 8, 2023

It SHOULD be.

NBC News "journalist" Andrea Mitchell looks forward to reading it though:

Congratulations!! I can’t wait to read it! — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 8, 2023

Yeah, that explains a lot. The book will no doubt be super popular with "journalists" unable to grasp the irony.

