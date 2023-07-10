Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned...
Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a white supremacist slur

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 10, 2023
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, the feud between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg got pretty childish over the weekend, with Musk tweeting, "Zuck is a cuck" and proposing a literal d**k measuring contest.

We'd been assured that Musk is a Nazi well before he purchased Twitter — the fear was that Twitter would be overrun with Nazis with Musk at the helm. But calling Zuckerberg a cuck — that's language right out of the Nazi playbook, according to the ADL, whose analyses really should be taken with a grain of salt.

This editor was here for the entire Trump administration, and to be a cuck then was to call yourself a conservative without getting on the Trump Train; e.g., Mitt Romney is such a cuck. It's an insult to one's masculinity and way more people than Nazis use it.

Recommended

Here's why CNN's Dana Bash finds it 'disturbing' that Joe Biden has shunned his granddaughter
Brett T.

Exactly.

Note: Do not put the word into the search bar on your work computer.

A lot of people suggested the original poster check the Urban Dictionary, not the ADL.

When everything is white supremacist, nothing is white supremacist.

***

