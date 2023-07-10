Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a white supremacist slur

As Twitchy reported earlier, the feud between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg got pretty childish over the weekend, with Musk tweeting, "Zuck is a cuck" and proposing a literal d**k measuring contest.

We'd been assured that Musk is a Nazi well before he purchased Twitter — the fear was that Twitter would be overrun with Nazis with Musk at the helm. But calling Zuckerberg a cuck — that's language right out of the Nazi playbook, according to the ADL, whose analyses really should be taken with a grain of salt.

"Cuck" is a word favored by white supremacists and neo-Nazis. The ADL states that the word is "used by white supremacists to describe [men] who pro­mote the inter­ests of Jews and non-whites over those of whites." pic.twitter.com/v3UKRIiMHE — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 10, 2023

This editor was here for the entire Trump administration, and to be a cuck then was to call yourself a conservative without getting on the Trump Train; e.g., Mitt Romney is such a cuck. It's an insult to one's masculinity and way more people than Nazis use it.

