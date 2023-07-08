Laura Loomer is not impressed with your medicore LOSER life of marriage and...
Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 08, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

If you believe CNN, the planet experienced its hottest day ever this week, at least according to records reaching back to 1979. It's summer, it's hot, so the climate change alarmists are freaking out. In an analysis, the Washington Post reports that global warming skeptics are largely absent this unusually hot year. They're largely absent all the time because they've been frozen out of the climate conversation by the media and by scientific journals.

"Climate denialism has burnt to a crisp," goes the headline:

The old debate about the existence of climate change is dead, immolated in 110-degree heat or asphyxiated on wildfire smoke or drowned in a flash flood. The idea that the world was getting warmer, the butt of both sincere and opportunistic mockery a decade ago, is harder to deny in this warmer world.

It is not the case that everyone has accepted the reality of the warming climate, which we’ll get to in a second. But it is the case that the arguments once lazily thrown out to deny that it was occurring have mostly vanished.

Arguments lazily thrown out … like, "It's hot, so it must be climate change."

Why is it the climate change skeptics are always the ones who have to remind the experts that there's a difference between weather ad climate? If you're claiming that this "unusually hot" summer is converting people to the climate change religion, you're wrong.

***

