Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year

If you believe CNN, the planet experienced its hottest day ever this week, at least according to records reaching back to 1979. It's summer, it's hot, so the climate change alarmists are freaking out. In an analysis, the Washington Post reports that global warming skeptics are largely absent this unusually hot year. They're largely absent all the time because they've been frozen out of the climate conversation by the media and by scientific journals.

"Climate denialism has burnt to a crisp," goes the headline:

The old debate about the existence of climate change is dead, immolated in 110-degree heat or asphyxiated on wildfire smoke or drowned in a flash flood. The idea that the world was getting warmer, the butt of both sincere and opportunistic mockery a decade ago, is harder to deny in this warmer world. It is not the case that everyone has accepted the reality of the warming climate, which we’ll get to in a second. But it is the case that the arguments once lazily thrown out to deny that it was occurring have mostly vanished.

Arguments lazily thrown out … like, "It's hot, so it must be climate change."

It’s called summer. And the denials of global warming are getting louder by the minute. Stop lying. — Ali (@Ali16275700) July 8, 2023

Leftwing academic activists dismiss, demonize and block all dissenting views, claiming they are dangerous, and then smugly declares everyone they know agrees with them. https://t.co/okCOaRFYvF — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 8, 2023

It hasn’t been “unusually hot” everywhere anyway — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 8, 2023

Hey, guess what? It gets hot in the summer. — Warner Elliott (@paulelliott0560) July 8, 2023

Interesting, this was one of the coolest Junes in memory here and July temps are about where they always are. — Acoustic Larry (@acousticlarry42) July 8, 2023

Actually been cooler this year. And same temps we've had for centuries. Ya'll act like 95° is something new. — Jane Public (@JanePublic55) July 8, 2023

This year has been the mildest year in the Mojave desert that i can remember. Its a monsoon year where the weather pattern is slightly different and it’s “global warming.” — Austere Grim (@austeregrim) July 8, 2023

Wait, I thought the new climate grifter lingo was "Violent Climate Swings". You need to update your style manual. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 8, 2023

Is this the "hottest since 1979" spiel? And we're back to global warming? Does that mean there's an updated set of dire predictions to be made and unrealized, or do we just keep moving goalposts on the old ones? — KatyBird Johnson (@KatyBirdJohnson) July 8, 2023

It hasn't been unusually hot. It's been pretty normal actually. — Ungovernable (@NoelUuulis) July 8, 2023

Anecdote does not equal data. Actual data that hasn't been politically adjusted shows the climate hasn't warmed significantly at all. — Johnny Silverhand 🦾 (@WyrmStar) July 8, 2023

Why is it the climate change skeptics are always the ones who have to remind the experts that there's a difference between weather ad climate? If you're claiming that this "unusually hot" summer is converting people to the climate change religion, you're wrong.

