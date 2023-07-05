CNN says the planet experienced the hottest day ever this week

Not only did the planet experience its hottest day ever this week … get used to that record being broken again and again as the effects of climate change make themselves known.

It takes only two paragraphs to learn that the data only go back to 1979 … so "hottest day ever" is kind of pushing it.

Maybe we could block out the sun by spreading reflective particulates into the atmosphere.

And if we're not all in electric cars by 2030, the Earth will return to a ball of liquid magma.

The story says that the average global temperature was 62 degrees Fahrenheit. We'd like to ask all the climate alarmists what the average global temperature is supposed to be. Apparently, the temperature it is right now, because the Paris Accords and all that nonsense aim to keep the temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius in either direction.

The planet is 6 billion years old but there was a really hot day this week.

