Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists

As you know, the Supreme Court this week knocked down affirmative action in college admissions, meaning that universities can't discriminate against Asian Americans in order to force diversity into the student body. This has led to a number of hot takes, such as the piece in The Nation revealing that Asian American conservatives have become "key allies of white supremacy." We guess the #StopAsianHate movement is dead and buried then. Look at these Asian Americans using their "white adjacent" position to benefit from America's structural racism.

Asra Nomani first caught our attention when she let Vanity Fair know that it wasn't just conservatives who opposed critical race theory in public schools. Nomani knows the people The Nation featured alongside its hit piece and wondered why The Nation didn't talk to any of them for its piece.

Say her name: The publisher of @TheNation is Katrina vanden Heuvel. She inherited wealth in this country. Her mother was an heiress. Her father was a US ambassador in the JFK administration. She went to Princeton. She co-bought The Nation and was promptly named editor.



Say her name: The publisher of @TheNation is Katrina vanden Heuvel. She inherited wealth in this country. Her mother was an heiress. Her father was a US ambassador in the JFK administration. She went to Princeton. She co-bought The Nation and was promptly named editor. How is her woke privilege and power now expressed? By putting a target on the backs of Asian immigrants. In a new hit piece by Mr. @promiseli0, The Nation dehumanize minorities who cheered the Supreme Court decision striking down racism, and smears us as “key allies of white supremacy.” They weaponize a photo of 5 Asian Americans and 1 Black American to smear them without once saying their names. Well, let me introduce you to four of our parents, Mr. Li and @KatrinaNation. How about calling them for comment, next time? Or is our humanity inconvenient to your woke racism? Say their names! (right to left) 🇺🇸 Ms. Suparna Dutta, cofounder of @CoalitionforTJ and a leader in American Hindu Coalition, based in Fairfax County, Va. (orange shirt and sunglasses). She immigrated from India. Earlier this year, Dem. Virginia state Sen. @GhazalaHashmi tarred Suparna with the “White Supremacist” smear to kill her nomination to the Virginia Board of Education. Unlike Katrina, she inherited no wealth. 🇺🇸 Mr. Harry Jackson @HarryJ4Justice, cofounder of Coalition for TJ and a Fairfax County, Va., father (maroon shirt). He was the first Black student from Lancaster, PA to the US Naval Academy. Unlike Katrina, his ancestors were slaves in America. 🇺🇸 Ms. Srilekha Palle @Srilekha_Palle, cofounder of Coalition for TJ, leader in American Hindu Coalition and Fairfax County, VA (long straight black hair). She immigrated from India. Unlike Katrina, her mom and dad had no social network and legacy in America. 🇺🇸 Ms. Min Chen, a member of the Chinese American Parents Association of Loudoun County @CapaLoudoun and a mother in Ashburn, Va. (khaki hat, striped shirt). She immigrated from China. Unlike Katrina, she speaks English as a second language. Say their names!

Loudoun County … it figures.

Larry Elder is "the black face of white supremacy" and Asian Americans are "key allies" of white supremacy. And there was recently a spate of articles revealing the many Latinos who are white supremacists. Everyone's invited!

