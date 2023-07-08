Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your medicore LOSER life of marriage and...
Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year
CNN says 'Sound of Freedom' was created out of moral panics spread by...
WaPo reports gov't having hands tied on censorship 'unravels plans to protect 2024...
Megyn Kelly applauds Bud Light dropping out of the list of Top 10...
Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only...
Start your engines ... Iowa Caucus date announced and it's off to the...
BREAKING: Sixth Circuit allows Tennessee’s ban on sex change procedures for minors to...
Media serves up glowing reviews of lib SCOTUS justice all at once
Law prof/NBC legal analyst's new book on spotting disinformation gets some attention (gues...
OUCH: Biden's NOT going to like Maureen Dowd's NYT column today
Dem attempts to burn Trump with brag about Biden's superior 'Blizzard' knowledge backfire

George Soros endorsing Ron DeSantis means you should vote Trump

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 08, 2023

Primary season is a tough one to cover because we've got Joe Biden destroying the country while Team Trump and Team DeSantis try to take each other down. Did you hear that George Soros endorsed DeSantis? Not really, though. We're wary of fact-checks by the usual suspects, but they debunked this in February, saying Soros said DeSantis "is likely to be the Republican candidate" but he personally hopes for "a Democratic landslide."

This is as weak as "The Grim Reaper" trying to dunk on Casey DeSantis by posting her photo.

Recommended

Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
Brett T.

It looks like about half the people in the replies believe it and think it's a death sentence for DeSantis. This is real disinformation looking you right in the face.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ENDORSEMENT GEORGE SOROS RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
Brett T.
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your medicore LOSER life of marriage and motherhood
justmindy
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
Brett T.
Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only he can
Doug P.
CNN says 'Sound of Freedom' was created out of moral panics spread by QAnon
Brett T.
Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists Brett T.