Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is 'DENIED'

justmindy  |  3:26 PM on July 07, 2023

You may remember Daniel Uhlfelder from one of his many fails. Perhaps, you remember him as the guy who dressed up like the Grim Reaper and hung out on Florida beaches to protest Governor DeSantis reopening the outside. You may also remember him from his run for Florida Attorney General when he did not even make it out of the primary. Not to be outdone, today, Uhlfelder decided he would join the chorus of losers attacking Casey DeSantis.

Um, what? She is a mother of three children and a seemingly kind and lovely woman. Why would someone be afraid to leave their child with her? What a weird tweet.

I mean, Daniel asked for it.

Bingo! Uhlfelder has nothing to attack Casey on, so he went for her looks. Typical leftist.

Daniel needs to find a mirror and a soul.

Shiver! Think of all the kids he terrorized on the beach in that costume.

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.

Maybe that is why he dislikes women and attacks their looks?

Uhlfelder can go wander the tent city in his costume and see how that goes over.

Casey has shown a commitment to protecting kids and keeping harmful gender ideology out of schools. That's heroic and praiseworthy.

Dr. Biden does not even acknowledge one of her grandchildren. She certainly isn't an example.

Exactly! He couldn't even include a real image. He had to use an altered picture of Casey to try and convince people of his vapid point.

Well, he sure doesn't win elections or score political points. Just add this L to his pile of losses.

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
