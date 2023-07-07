Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is 'DENIED'

You may remember Daniel Uhlfelder from one of his many fails. Perhaps, you remember him as the guy who dressed up like the Grim Reaper and hung out on Florida beaches to protest Governor DeSantis reopening the outside. You may also remember him from his run for Florida Attorney General when he did not even make it out of the primary. Not to be outdone, today, Uhlfelder decided he would join the chorus of losers attacking Casey DeSantis.

Would you leave your children alone with this pic.twitter.com/vdayp3JLhh — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 6, 2023

Um, what? She is a mother of three children and a seemingly kind and lovely woman. Why would someone be afraid to leave their child with her? What a weird tweet.

It is Eddie Munster in drag — Mercurial Me 😻🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@patannmurray) July 6, 2023

I mean, Daniel asked for it.

In a heartbeat! This, however, HARD PASS. pic.twitter.com/yHdP51vBNr — just a nurse (@hib343434) July 7, 2023

It’s always funny when hobbit-looking guys go after people on their looks.



Clearly they have nothing substantive to argue about. — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) July 7, 2023

Bingo! Uhlfelder has nothing to attack Casey on, so he went for her looks. Typical leftist.

Imagine insulting a young mom of three when this is you: pic.twitter.com/dWVoFKskVD — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 7, 2023

Daniel needs to find a mirror and a soul.

Yes. But certainly not with this......... pic.twitter.com/pukXKhScSD — Brenda Frost 🇺🇸🐊 (@BrendaFrost18) July 7, 2023

Shiver! Think of all the kids he terrorized on the beach in that costume.

How'd that run for AG go? Oh, right. You lost to a woman. Watch out, your green pettiness is showing. pic.twitter.com/gbCV97ydX0 — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) July 7, 2023

Maybe that is why he dislikes women and attacks their looks?

You wandered beaches in a grim reaper costume. I know I’d never let someone like you watch my kids. — Janice (@jannyfayray) July 7, 2023

Grim reaper ambulance chaser says what? looking for your next grift after Moody handed your a** to you? Why don’t you leave FL if it’s so bad? Heard Mayor Gloria has a nice tent in downtown San Diego waiting for you 🤡🤡🤡 — KD (@KirseyBelle) July 7, 2023

Uhlfelder can go wander the tent city in his costume and see how that goes over.

Absolutely 100% I would. Then I would know they were learning. Not teaching my 8 year old son how to be a girl or breastfeed in public. Any questions? — Christopher 🐊 (@C_Hurl802) July 7, 2023

Casey has shown a commitment to protecting kids and keeping harmful gender ideology out of schools. That's heroic and praiseworthy.

Certainly before I'd leave them with this. pic.twitter.com/aWoAlHybOo — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) July 7, 2023

Dr. Biden does not even acknowledge one of her grandchildren. She certainly isn't an example.

Given it is a digitally altered image, I most certainly would leave my son with the real Casey DeSantis. She's compassionate and patient. Her communication skills are unmatched.

Unlike this: pic.twitter.com/11TtAR0NQE — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 7, 2023

Exactly! He couldn't even include a real image. He had to use an altered picture of Casey to try and convince people of his vapid point.

Seems the only success you’ve had, is as a raging misogynist. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 7, 2023

Well, he sure doesn't win elections or score political points. Just add this L to his pile of losses.

