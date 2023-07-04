If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom today

We'd never heard of Victor Shi before Monday. He claims to be the youngest Biden delegate. He's also extremely soft and cried when ABC News said in a tweet that Moms for Liberty called themselves "joyful warriors." They're fascists, and shame on ABC News for covering a white supremacist, book-banning, extremist group. "No statement acknowledging their error of legitimizing a fascist organization. No retraction. Nothing," he tweeted.

Shi likes to throw around the word "fascist," and he says fascists don't get to lecture people about freedom this Independence Day, and that includes people rolling back reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, and more.

Don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you’re actively rolling back reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, & other basic rights, then you don’t get to lecture any of us about what freedom or patriotism means today. Because that isn’t freedom. It’s fascism. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 4, 2023

This Fourth of July I’m with the people who are actively working to protect reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, and other rights. That’s what true freedom means to me today. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 4, 2023

Your rights stop when you start infringing on other peoples rights. Now just eat the damn brat and potato salad you snot nosed brat. https://t.co/1tMw0GN9vd — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 4, 2023

Grow up, you ridiculous clown. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) July 4, 2023

If a real patriot wants your opinion they will give it to you. — Danny Autry (@jdannyautry) July 4, 2023

Few things make me laugh harder than lefties telling the rest of us what we’re allowed to celebrate today. — Dean Redman (@dinoredman) July 4, 2023

Hey Vic, define a voter right and who gets it. — John Moreno (@JohnMoreno_33) July 4, 2023

LGTB rights were not rolled back either, they still have a right to shop at any of those same shops, however, the shops have a right not to be forced to make something that they do not agree with. — Lord Bill (@LordVator32nh) July 4, 2023

Says the one who supported locking down people for months, forcing jabs onto humans. Great examples of fascism. Sit down and be quiet — Saint Francis (@SaintFr89463643) July 4, 2023

It's ironic that the same people who are advocating the perpetual expansion of centralized power and are upset that freedom of speech, the equal protection clause, and the separation of powers have been affirmed are purportedly concerned about fascism. Surreal — Preston Montfort (@PrestonMontfort) July 4, 2023

Oh, Victor von Shillingham, only a Fascist would look at Freedom and call it something other than what it is. You hide behind the shield of "Democracy" but you count on misleading and fearmongering people.



You are the fascist. You are the authoritarian. You are the threat. — Rhinohelix (@Rhinohelix) July 4, 2023

Can’t you just take one day off from being a disingenuous, mewling quim? — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) July 4, 2023

