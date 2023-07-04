Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom today

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 04, 2023
CNN

We'd never heard of Victor Shi before Monday. He claims to be the youngest Biden delegate. He's also extremely soft and cried when ABC News said in a tweet that Moms for Liberty called themselves "joyful warriors." They're fascists, and shame on ABC News for covering a white supremacist, book-banning, extremist group. "No statement acknowledging their error of legitimizing a fascist organization. No retraction. Nothing," he tweeted.

Shi likes to throw around the word "fascist," and he says fascists don't get to lecture people about freedom this Independence Day, and that includes people rolling back reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, and more.

