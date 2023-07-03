ABC News in trouble for tweeting that Moms for Liberty call themselves 'joyful warriors'

Moms for Liberty had a successful summit over the weekend in Philadelphia, and that has liberals crying and rending their garments. None less than Chasten Buttigieg has called for the group to be de-platformed. We don't remember the outrage when the SPLC declared Moms for Liberty to be an "extremist group rooted in white supremacy," but ABC News is in hot water for doing a piece on Moms for Liberty and not calling them out as extremists. Victor Shi, who calls himself in his Twitter bio the youngest Biden delegate, can't believe ABC News used the words "joyful warriors" in a tweet about the group.

So, it’s been more than 24 hours since ABC posted their disgraceful Tweet calling Moms for Liberty a group of “joyful warriors.” No statement acknowledging their error of legitimizing a fascist organization. No retraction. Nothing. Our media continues to fail democracy. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 3, 2023

They didn't call Moms for Liberty "joyful warriors," nimrod, they said that's what they call themselves.

I’m not going to provide a direct link to their Tweet but I grabbed a screenshot of it and included it here. Just read the language they use to describe Moms for Liberty. As it did for me, it should make you sick to your core. pic.twitter.com/2hhytV9HME — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 3, 2023

You're soft, Shi.

I’m just wondering why no one has said anything about this to ABC. Has no one raised their concerns that ABC basically elevated and normalized a right wing fascist organization? And if someone has, what did ABC say in response, if anything? Very disturbing. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 3, 2023

The tweet to which Buttigieg was responding was deleted … maybe it was this one.

Actually, that was the only mainstream article that I read that was actually truthful. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 3, 2023

ABC News did not call Moms For Liberty “joyful warriors”; they refer to themselves that way. Further, ‘Moms For Liberty is not a fascist organization, as you allege. Perhaps that’s why you didn’t link the article?https://t.co/Jws11NKyWO — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) July 3, 2023

You literally have Biden's name in your bio. Fuck off with your faux outrage over supporting fascism. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 3, 2023

Victor, you don’t like media. They’re on your side. You own the media.



Imagine how it feels on our side. — John Paulishak (@JohnPaulishak) July 3, 2023

Holy crap what? If the media doesn’t toe The Party line, that means they’re “failing democracy”?



This has GOT to be a joke account, it’s nearly obvious by now — TheFourthBranch 🌴 (@The4ourthBranch) July 3, 2023

They were pointing out what the left does which is why your slander isn’t getting any traction. — Stephen Jung (@MrHarmoniouis) July 3, 2023

You're such an angry Elf. — Trawling Troll (@_TrawlingTroll) July 3, 2023

Maybe the Moms wouldn’t be so mad if democrats didn’t attack their children. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) July 3, 2023

You really think that parents coming together to protect their children from rogue school boards is a fascist organization?



You need to go back to North Korea and see what a real fascist organization is all about. — Howard Castleberry (@HowardCast77771) July 3, 2023

The paid authoritarian leftist shills all got the same marching orders this morning.https://t.co/9YrUOMCCd0 — Profile 1776 🖍 (@bob32ski) July 3, 2023

ABC News is in hot water with Keith Olbermann too for doing a piece on Moms for Liberty. A lot of people are calling for a boycott, to which we say, fine.

Imagine being wound so tight that your ass is taking a bite out of your pants. Settle down, Son! — MelloVox (@Mellovox) July 3, 2023

The left-leaning ABC News does one story not from a liberal perspective and progressives melt down. We warned you that they were going to turn "parental rights" into a bad thing.

