ABC News in trouble for tweeting that Moms for Liberty call themselves 'joyful warriors'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 03, 2023

Moms for Liberty had a successful summit over the weekend in Philadelphia, and that has liberals crying and rending their garments. None less than Chasten Buttigieg has called for the group to be de-platformed. We don't remember the outrage when the SPLC declared Moms for Liberty to be an "extremist group rooted in white supremacy," but ABC News is in hot water for doing a piece on Moms for Liberty and not calling them out as extremists. Victor Shi, who calls himself in his Twitter bio the youngest Biden delegate, can't believe ABC News used the words "joyful warriors" in a tweet about the group.

They didn't call Moms for Liberty "joyful warriors," nimrod, they said that's what they call themselves.

You're soft, Shi.

The tweet to which Buttigieg was responding was deleted … maybe it was this one.

ABC News is in hot water with Keith Olbermann too for doing a piece on Moms for Liberty. A lot of people are calling for a boycott, to which we say, fine.

The left-leaning ABC News does one story not from a liberal perspective and progressives melt down. We warned you that they were going to turn "parental rights" into a bad thing.

