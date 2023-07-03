Chasten Buttigieg says let's commit to not giving groups who ban books a platform

Hey, it's Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and author of a memoir. The tweet from ABC News he's responding to has been deleted, and we're curious why, but there's no question that it was about the "extremist" group Moms for Liberty. Buttigieg asks that this Independence Day, we don't give a platform to the group that supports banning books and quoting Hitler.

We've said it a million times: Choosing not to have a book in a school library is not the same as banning it. And the Left really did try to make a whole thing out of a Moms for Liberty chapter including a Hitler quote in its newsletter. It was obviously a warning, and any numbskull realized it: The reason for the Hitler quote was as clear as day: "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future." In other words, the state wants to take ownership of your kids and indoctrinate them to ensure a generation of progressives. Not how grandfather-of-the-year Joe Biden keeps saying that American children "are everybody's children." Moms for Liberty do NOT co-parent with the government.

Anyway, here's Buttigieg:

This 4th of July, let’s all commit to not giving groups who support banning books and quoting Hitler a platform. https://t.co/dWgyKCUm7O — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) July 2, 2023

That’s not what they do. — Captain Dylan Hunt, USS Excalibur (Jeffmw )🇺🇸✝️ (@Jeffmw) July 2, 2023

Actually we are committed to ignoring you and any other sodomites who pretend to hold the moral high ground. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 2, 2023

This 4th of July, I renew my commitment to call out groomers who think they own children and that parents don’t have any rights.



Hi, groomer. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 3, 2023

You and your husband may be the least impressive couple on planet earth. Congrats! — FloridaBuckeye21 (@BuckeyeChi5) July 3, 2023

Another marxist that thinks hes a good guy. pic.twitter.com/HkpYWIFtYF — Cobra.Economics (@CobraEconomics) July 3, 2023

This 4th of July, let’s all commit to not giving groups who support providing pornography to young schoolchildren the oxygen they're stealing from others more worthwhile.. — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) July 3, 2023

So your response to banning things is to ban things 🧐 — libercrat (@Libercrat) July 2, 2023

You are a demagogue, since you must be aware that the quote was as a precaution, not an endorsement. — Robert Watson (@watson1787) July 2, 2023

BE QUIET. Our parental rights will not be infringed. Period. — Sylvia Reardon (@Reardon1Sylvia) July 3, 2023

You are scared of minivan driving suburban Moms trying to protect their children? — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) July 2, 2023

Yes, he is.

Chasten, husband of a top Democrat, wants parents to have no voice and for porn to be allowed in schools. That’s clearly his bottom line. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) July 3, 2023

Progressives really don't want parents to have a voice in their kids' education … Terry McAuliffe said as much in his losing campaign. Parents aren't to be trusted with raising children — that's why we have experts called teachers and counselors and librarians.

