Chasten Buttigieg says let's commit to not giving groups who ban books a platform

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 03, 2023

Hey, it's Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and author of a memoir. The tweet from ABC News he's responding to has been deleted, and we're curious why, but there's no question that it was about the "extremist" group Moms for Liberty. Buttigieg asks that this Independence Day, we don't give a platform to the group that supports banning books and quoting Hitler.

We've said it a million times: Choosing not to have a book in a school library is not the same as banning it. And the Left really did try to make a whole thing out of a Moms for Liberty chapter including a Hitler quote in its newsletter. It was obviously a warning, and any numbskull realized it: The reason for the Hitler quote was as clear as day: "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future." In other words, the state wants to take ownership of your kids and indoctrinate them to ensure a generation of progressives. Not how grandfather-of-the-year Joe Biden keeps saying that American children "are everybody's children." Moms for Liberty do NOT co-parent with the government.

Anyway, here's Buttigieg:

Yes, he is.

Progressives really don't want parents to have a voice in their kids' education … Terry McAuliffe said as much in his losing campaign. Parents aren't to be trusted with raising children — that's why we have experts called teachers and counselors and librarians.

