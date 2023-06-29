Joe Biden mixes up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence

Before wandering awkwardly off the set of Nicole Wallace's show, President Joe Biden had another "you know the thing" moment. Any reporter writing about it would conveniently leave that part out or just correct it and chalk it up to Joe being Joe. Biden mixed up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, but at least he remembered the line this time.

Joe Biden confuses the Declaration of Independence with the Constitution:



“The Constitution says we hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created equal….” pic.twitter.com/LFziD5hJyK — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 29, 2023

He wasn't making any sense, anyway. If all men and women are created equal, then why the need for affirmative action?

Biden confuses the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence while accusing the Supreme Court of not "embracing" the Constitution.



He then says "we fought a war...in 1960." pic.twitter.com/1rXKLdpfjC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2023

And if he wins a second term, he'll be in office until he's 86 … that ought to be something.

