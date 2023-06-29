Biden didn't want to wait for MSNBC segment to end before awkwardly walking...
'Suspicious package' found at the Supreme Court
Museum vandalized over Moms for Liberty event
Sit down, Chief! Elizabeth Warren takes a swing at SCOTUS & KOs herself...
Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative a...
Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)
Bro, read the ROOM: Hakeem Jeffries DRAGGED for whining about Republicans 'trying to...
GLAAD taps celebs to bully social media platforms into silencing opposition to radical...
Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST
Deet-filled thread shares NATO'S 'strategic concept' treating citizens as enemies who shou...
AOC's take on SCOTUS' affirmative action decision is, as expected, 'absolute gibberish'
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous...
Let's get ready to RUMBLLLLE! The 2024 Twitchy GOP Straw Poll is live...
Did you know Ron DeSantis has plans to 'abuse' 4 giant federal agencies?

Joe Biden mixes up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Before wandering awkwardly off the set of Nicole Wallace's show, President Joe Biden had another "you know the thing" moment. Any reporter writing about it would conveniently leave that part out or just correct it and chalk it up to Joe being Joe. Biden mixed up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, but at least he remembered the line this time.

He wasn't making any sense, anyway. If all men and women are created equal, then why the need for affirmative action?

Recommended

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D

And if he wins a second term, he'll be in office until he's 86 … that ought to be something.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CONSTITUTION DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE JOE BIDEN SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D
Biden didn't want to wait for MSNBC segment to end before awkwardly walking off
Doug P.
Sit down, Chief! Elizabeth Warren takes a swing at SCOTUS & KOs herself instead
Doug P.
Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST
Doug P.
Museum vandalized over Moms for Liberty event
Brett T.
Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling Sarah D