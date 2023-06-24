Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, the coup attempt in Russia by mercenary group Wagner had former Rep. Adam Kinzinger https://twitchy.com/aaronwalker/2023/06/24/updates-from-the-prigozhin-uprising-in-russia-while-kinzinger-focuses-on-tucker-carlson-for-some-reason-n2384800. "Good morning to everyone except those who thought Russia was a stable, strong country with which to model ourselves after. I’m thinking like @HawleyMO and @TuckerCarlson and of course Trump," he tweeted.

Back in 2021, a number of senior officials from the Department of Defense took to social media to respond with tweets and videos to a segment Carlson aired on the Biden administration “feminizing” the military — a position he doubled down on the following night. The Pentagon even issued an official press release to trumpet how its press secretary had managed to “smite” Carlson with a press conference after he “dissed” diversity in the military. An official Marine account tweeted, "Get right before you get left, boomer."

Why would anyone consider the military "woke"? Just because the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs explained why it's important for the military to understand "white rage'" and study critical race theory? Because the Navy was advising sailors to read Ibram X. Kendi? Because the Navy had a sailor performing in drag to improve morale? Because the Army's new recruiting ad, animated in Disney style, featured a lesbian wedding?

In any case, Carlson was also on the mind for former Army Ranger Rep. Jason Crow:

Just sitting here remembering Tucker Carlson and his minions disparaging our supposedly “woke” military and how awesome the Russian army is…. pic.twitter.com/EFTJAxXqMh — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) June 24, 2023

We're all running victory laps because a mercenary who's worse than Putin is attempting a coup?

Did you take that selfie for Grindr 🤔😆 — Ronin (@JSGuy2019) June 24, 2023

A grown man took a picture of himself drinking and posted it thinking it’s some kind of own🤣 — Heather (@HeatherRoadTrpr) June 24, 2023

I remember when middle school kids use to take selfies like this. — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) June 24, 2023

Things that never happened.

I'm sorry the entertainment has ended for you today. — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) June 24, 2023





Speaking of Crow, you’ll be eating it soon enough. — Amerigo 🇺🇸 (@OKStormTrax) June 24, 2023

We didn’t have “puppy kink” Colonels when I was in. — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) June 24, 2023

Interesting to read @RepJasonCrow 's strange attempt to retcon a false reality into existence. — 2late2stop (@HearItDotCom) June 24, 2023

He never said the Russian army was awesome, you lying fraud. He pointed out how corrupt Zelensky and the warmongering class (of which you are part) in DC is corrupt and complicit in all of this crap that that involved 350k unneeded deaths. — Bob Brooks (@Gossamer2121) June 24, 2023

Jason Crow is a Democrat. That's the only thing they do know how to do. LIE. Because they can. Because they know they can get away with it, just like Adam Schiff did. — Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) June 24, 2023

What does our "supposedly" woke military have to do with the coup that's going on? We're not over there.

