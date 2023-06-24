Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military

Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 24, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, the coup attempt in Russia by mercenary group Wagner had former Rep. Adam Kinzinger https://twitchy.com/aaronwalker/2023/06/24/updates-from-the-prigozhin-uprising-in-russia-while-kinzinger-focuses-on-tucker-carlson-for-some-reason-n2384800. "Good morning to everyone except those who thought Russia was a stable, strong country with which to model ourselves after. I’m thinking like @HawleyMO and @TuckerCarlson and of course Trump," he tweeted.

Back in 2021, a number of senior officials from the Department of Defense took to social media to respond with tweets and videos to a segment Carlson aired on the Biden administration “feminizing” the military — a position he doubled down on the following night. The Pentagon even issued an official press release to trumpet how its press secretary had managed to “smite” Carlson with a press conference after he “dissed” diversity in the military. An official Marine account tweeted, "Get right before you get left, boomer."

Why would anyone consider the military "woke"? Just because the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs explained why it's important for the military to understand "white rage'" and study critical race theory? Because the Navy was advising sailors to read Ibram X. Kendi? Because the Navy had a sailor performing in drag to improve morale? Because the Army's new recruiting ad, animated in Disney style, featured a lesbian wedding?

In any case, Carlson was also on the mind for former Army Ranger Rep. Jason Crow:

We're all running victory laps because a mercenary who's worse than Putin is attempting a coup?


What does our "supposedly" woke military have to do with the coup that's going on? We're not over there.

