Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 24, 2023

As we wrote earlier, Attorney General Merrick Garland is taking a page from Anthony Fauci; specifically, Fauci's claim that he was the science, and he was not to be questioned. Garland did the same thing, insisting that claiming that the Justice Department doesn't treat all people alike "constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy." Garland is justice and is not to be questioned.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has a piece in The Hill Saturday asking who's lying: Merrick Garland or the IRS whistleblowers who worked on Hunter Biden's case for years, only for him to plead guilty to two misdemeanors and face no prison time.


Turley writes:

The only thing abundantly clear is that someone is lying. Either these whistleblowers are lying to Congress, or these Justice Department officials (including Garland) are lying. 

The response from both Hunter Biden’s counsel and the attorney general himself only deepened the concerns.

Christopher Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, responded to a shocking Whatsapp message that the president’s son had allegedly sent to a Chinese official with foreign intelligence contacts who was funneling millions to him.

Clark did not deny that the above-quoted message had been sent. He only said that it was “illegal” to release the text (he did not explain why) and then added that “[a]ny verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

Most of us expected a simple denial. Yet, after five years, Hunter has never even denied that the laptop was his. His team has continued with the same non-denial denials.

Yes, as New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof informed us today, the true Hunter Biden story is the story of addiction and a loving father's fight for his son. Biden could have been on crack when he sent that message.

Was Hunter lying about his father being in the room? A photo from that day puts the two together at the house in Delaware.

Good idea! The evidence against both Hunter and Joe Biden is mounting, and all the president can say is he's proud of his son. Hunter doesn't have to say anything — just take a sweetheart plea deal and move on like nothing ever happened.

***

