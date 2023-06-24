Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers

As we wrote earlier, Attorney General Merrick Garland is taking a page from Anthony Fauci; specifically, Fauci's claim that he was the science, and he was not to be questioned. Garland did the same thing, insisting that claiming that the Justice Department doesn't treat all people alike "constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy." Garland is justice and is not to be questioned.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has a piece in The Hill Saturday asking who's lying: Merrick Garland or the IRS whistleblowers who worked on Hunter Biden's case for years, only for him to plead guilty to two misdemeanors and face no prison time.

The Hill is out with my column today on the new evidence from whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden investigation. What is clear is that someone is lying and we need to know who it is. https://t.co/8O1gxCFHVP — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 24, 2023

....Garland was irate at the allegations and denounced critics for attacking the DOJ. These questions are not an attack on the institution, but on what some are doing with it. Garland’s reaction is akin to doctors responding to malpractice lawsuits as attacks on medicine itself. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 24, 2023





Turley writes:

The only thing abundantly clear is that someone is lying. Either these whistleblowers are lying to Congress, or these Justice Department officials (including Garland) are lying. The response from both Hunter Biden’s counsel and the attorney general himself only deepened the concerns. Christopher Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, responded to a shocking Whatsapp message that the president’s son had allegedly sent to a Chinese official with foreign intelligence contacts who was funneling millions to him. … Clark did not deny that the above-quoted message had been sent. He only said that it was “illegal” to release the text (he did not explain why) and then added that “[a]ny verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.” Most of us expected a simple denial. Yet, after five years, Hunter has never even denied that the laptop was his. His team has continued with the same non-denial denials.

Yes, as New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof informed us today, the true Hunter Biden story is the story of addiction and a loving father's fight for his son. Biden could have been on crack when he sent that message.

Was Hunter lying about his father being in the room? A photo from that day puts the two together at the house in Delaware.

The whistleblowers aren't lying. In fact, they're risking everything right now. And what they are saying has been corroborated with emails and supporting testimony. — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) June 24, 2023

Answer: Garland, obviously. He lied about a squad of armed FBI goons sent to arrest a peaceful pro-life protester at his home, who had already offered to turn himself in. A jury quickly acquitted him from this politically motivated prosecution. — Jonathan Sarfati, Ph.D., F.M. (@JonathanSarfat1) June 24, 2023

Garland “if you dare question us you’re a threat to democracy”

Sorry you corrupt clown, questioning your corruption IS democracy — ULTRA MAGA FORCE 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@populistrevolt2) June 24, 2023

Who has the most incentive to lie? My guess, Merrick. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) June 24, 2023

Why would whistleblowers lie. They would be charged. Enough of these lies already. — Carol Skarlat (@CarolSkarlat) June 24, 2023

The answer to that question is obvious. One only has to ask themselves, who has the most to lose by the truth be revealed. Deductive reasoning 101. — Jay Saunders (@JaySaun13375691) June 24, 2023

Garland is a judicial thug and doesn't care what you or anyone else thinks about him. He is addicted to power itself. He needs to be removed asap but I don't know if the House Speaker or Judiciary Committee chair have the political courage to do what's necessary. — Gary Goldstein (@GaryGol88424403) June 24, 2023

Let’s find out during impeachment — Allie (@Allie03618267) June 24, 2023

Good idea! The evidence against both Hunter and Joe Biden is mounting, and all the president can say is he's proud of his son. Hunter doesn't have to say anything — just take a sweetheart plea deal and move on like nothing ever happened.

