Rep. Jamie Raskin calls the party of Lincoln 'the party of Luna and her Luna followers'

As Twitchy reported Wednesday evening, the House voted yes on Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's censure of lying pencil-neck Rep. Adam Schiff, and the Democrats had a tantrum on the House floor. Schiff's already trying to fundraise for his Senate campaign off of his censure, which he calls a "badge of honor." It's not.

Rep. Jamie Raskin seems disturbed by the influence Luna is having on the Republican Party, at least in the House.

Raskin: "The party of Lincoln and his Lincolnites has become the party of Luna and her Luna followers" referring to @RepLuna. pic.twitter.com/XyN7NUxEoA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

Luna's good with it:

Lincoln freed the slaves, was a Republican, and stood against racist Democrats who pushed for slavery only to be assassinated by an anti-abolitionist. The difference between Lincoln and I is, I carry. I’ll take it. https://t.co/Rp55olQOaw — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 22, 2023

This editor proposed that fans adopt the nickname "Luna-tics" and wear that as a badge of honor.

