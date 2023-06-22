Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes
Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun...
Speaker McCarthy pushes back on Rep. Lauren Boebert's impeachment vote
Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell...
'Deadnaming' to be treated as harassment and a civil rights violation
Raw Story: Moms for Liberty 'scrambles to explain' why it quoted Hitler
Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Senator Kennedy Educates Gun Control Democrats With a 'Trigger Warning'
Techno Fog's thread breaks down IRS whistleblower's Biden deposition and it's even WORSE...
Biden couldn't get out fast enough as journos yelled Qs about the IRS...
Bret Baier directly addresses allegation that he worked with DOJ to entrap Donald...
D-BAG Marxist writes entire thread claiming tragic submarine incident as 'victory' for the...
LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure...
Jerome Adams has a tough time convincing people they owe thanks to Dr....

Rep. Jamie Raskin calls the party of Lincoln 'the party of Luna and her Luna followers'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 22, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported Wednesday evening, the House voted yes on Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's censure of lying pencil-neck Rep. Adam Schiff, and the Democrats had a tantrum on the House floor. Schiff's already trying to fundraise for his Senate campaign off of his censure, which he calls a "badge of honor." It's not.

Rep. Jamie Raskin seems disturbed by the influence Luna is having on the Republican Party, at least in the House.

Luna's good with it:

Nice.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Brett T.

This editor proposed that fans adopt the nickname "Luna-tics" and wear that as a badge of honor.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JAMIE RASKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Brett T.
Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell)
Doug P.
'Deadnaming' to be treated as harassment and a civil rights violation
Brett T.
Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun with one hand
Brett T.
LOL! Bud Light breaks Twitter silence tweeting new 'ad' and we're not sure this could have gone ANY worse
Sam J.
Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text Brett T.