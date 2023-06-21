House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum

DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on June 21, 2023

Earlier today, Rep. Adam Schiff said it would be a "badge of honor" to be censured by the House for continually lying about having evidence proving collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Well, Schiff got his wish and his badge of honor, with the House voting Wednesday evening to censure him.

justmindy

The Democrats really have no shame. It looked like an insurrection in there.

