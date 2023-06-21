House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum

Earlier today, Rep. Adam Schiff said it would be a "badge of honor" to be censured by the House for continually lying about having evidence proving collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Well, Schiff got his wish and his badge of honor, with the House voting Wednesday evening to censure him.

FULL VIDEO: House Republicans successfully CENSURE Rep. Adam Schiff while Democrats throw a temper tantrum on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/AYdEo4o0GP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2023

🚨BREAKING: The House has voted 212-208 in favor of @RepLuna's resolution to censure Adam Schiff. pic.twitter.com/tSra4p4ZGc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

Democrats throw a 5 minute temper tantrum in the well of the House chamber as the vote to censure Adam Schiff passes, yelling "shame" at Kevin McCarthy and refusing to allow him to finish reading the resolution. pic.twitter.com/kqQocSoZPi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

