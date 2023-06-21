Jonathan Turley: Hunter Biden's plea brings a new meaning to the word 'bargain'

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti doubled down on his claim that Hunter Biden "received harsh treatment" in his sweetheart plea deal that keeps him out of prison despite pleading guilty to tax fraud and a felony gun charge. On CNN, Mariotti maintained that Biden being let off the hook was "actually harsher than the treatment that a typical person would receive." Yeah, right. Ask all the people in jail for tax fraud and felony gun possession.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has a new piece in which he says that Biden's plea brings a new meaning to the word "bargain."

At every juncture, the wayward son of Joe Biden was snatched from the jaws of disaster. In the midst of an alleged influence-peddling scandal, Hunter has emerged with a plea that brings a new meaning to the word “bargain,” including a phantom felony count.https://t.co/uVu2lVDN6i — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 21, 2023

Turley writes in The Messenger:

At every juncture, the wayward son of Joe Biden seems to be snatched from the jaws of disaster. Now, at the center of a swirling scandal of alleged influence-peddling, Hunter has emerged with a plea that brings a new meaning to the word “bargain.” He will plead guilty to two minor misdemeanor tax counts and a phantom felony count that will go away in time. Yet this may be the most vital role that Hunter has played for his family. He will declare himself guilty so the media and the political establishment can declare the scandal to be a closed matter: Nothing more to see here, other than a plea to a couple misdemeanors. This is why betting against the Bidens in a corruption scandal is like betting for The Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters. The plea agreement already is being heralded by the Biden team as the final resolution of any Hunter Biden investigation. The hope is that Hunter takes the hit for the family. He will avoid jail time, and his father can avoid a political scandal.

That's about it. Asked about Hunter's guilty plea Tuesday, President Joe Biden just said he's proud of his son, and that's probably the most the media will pester him about that inconvenient truth. Biden won't even admit his son's done anything wrong.

He's in pain from having his wrist slapped. — Suzanne - Official SOAR (@Lapleopards) June 21, 2023

If there ever was any question as to why Hunter ended up the way he was it was at the misdirection of his parent and now the parent of the nation. Constantly being bailed out at Daddy's request. — Kymberli Coggin (@onfire2023) June 21, 2023

"In that perfect Bidenesque moment, he will plead guilty to not paying taxes but avoid answering questions on how he made his money."



That part. — MAGAMAMA503 (@magamama503) June 21, 2023

Yes, that part.

Let us remember Joe on the senate floor screaming for a mandatory 5 year sentence for crack without any judge interjecting on behalf of the convicted. — The Turk (@salatzo) June 21, 2023

Well said. We no longer have a honorable justice system in this country. This became clear at the elections when no judge would take any case with evidence. It continues to become more and more apparent. — Mary L. (@maryconservativ) June 21, 2023

He’s not some misguided youth who has a chance to get his life back on track. — Dinkledash (@Dinkeldash) June 21, 2023

He's 53 but they still treat him like a child.

This is the definition of corruption. — William Mattingly (@WMattingly1227) June 21, 2023

There sure are a lot of people in the replies who want to deflect to Jared Kushner. Leave Hunter alone!

It is a pretty big bargain, though. Hunter pleads guilty, gets no jail time, and they wrap a big bow around it and call it closed.

