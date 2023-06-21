Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
'Dark days': Megyn Kelly weighs in on schools secretly transitioning their students
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring...
Rep. Gaetz Grills Durham: 'You Were Part of the Cover Up!'
Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote
Come with Rebekah Jones into her closet so she can show you all...
Rep. Luna Demands Congress Censure Adam Schiff
Biden again claims your guns are no match against the govt's F-16s
Habibi Bros get Wajahat Ali to unravel even more over his BS on...
GOP Lawmaker Debunks Fake Democrat 'Pee Tape' Narrative
Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Sen...
LGBTQAI+ Myths Get Fact-Checked by Kennedy's Common Sense
James Clapper is NOT going to admit the Hunter laptop 'disinfo' letter was...
Legal analyst Renato Mariotti doubles down on absurd argument that Hunter Biden's getting...

Jonathan Turley: Hunter Biden's plea brings a new meaning to the word 'bargain'

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 21, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti doubled down on his claim that Hunter Biden "received harsh treatment" in his sweetheart plea deal that keeps him out of prison despite pleading guilty to tax fraud and a felony gun charge. On CNN, Mariotti maintained that Biden being let off the hook was "actually harsher than the treatment that a typical person would receive." Yeah, right. Ask all the people in jail for tax fraud and felony gun possession.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has a new piece in which he says that Biden's plea brings a new meaning to the word "bargain."

Turley writes in The Messenger:

At every juncture, the wayward son of Joe Biden seems to be snatched from the jaws of disaster.

Now, at the center of a swirling scandal of alleged influence-peddling, Hunter has emerged with a plea that brings a new meaning to the word “bargain.”

He will plead guilty to two minor misdemeanor tax counts and a phantom felony count that will go away in time.

Yet this may be the most vital role that Hunter has played for his family. He will declare himself guilty so the media and the political establishment can declare the scandal to be a closed matter: Nothing more to see here, other than a plea to a couple misdemeanors.

This is why betting against the Bidens in a corruption scandal is like betting for The Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters. The plea agreement already is being heralded by the Biden team as the final resolution of any Hunter Biden investigation.

The hope is that Hunter takes the hit for the family. He will avoid jail time, and his father can avoid a political scandal.

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar
Doug P.

That's about it. Asked about Hunter's guilty plea Tuesday, President Joe Biden just said he's proud of his son, and that's probably the most the media will pester him about that inconvenient truth. Biden won't even admit his son's done anything wrong.

Yes, that part.

He's 53 but they still treat him like a child.

There sure are a lot of people in the replies who want to deflect to Jared Kushner. Leave Hunter alone!

It is a pretty big bargain, though. Hunter pleads guilty, gets no jail time, and they wrap a big bow around it and call it closed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar
Doug P.
Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
Brett T.
Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Senate Judiciary
Sarah D
'Dark days': Megyn Kelly weighs in on schools secretly transitioning their students
Brett T.
Habibi Bros get Wajahat Ali to unravel even more over his BS on GOP mobilizing Muslims against LGBTQ+
Sarah D
Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar Doug P.