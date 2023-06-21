Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and men

DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 21, 2023

It's still astounding to this editor that we have a sitting member of the Supreme Court who couldn't define what a woman was because she wasn't a biologist.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the importance of "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans" Wednesday. Arguing for biological males to be able to play on girls' sports teams led Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson to claim that it's just not true that men could beat Serena Williams in tennis. She was quickly fact-checked by Riley Gaines, who informed her that both Serena and Venus Williams lost to the 203rd-ranked man in a tennis match.

We always love it when it's Sen. Ted Cruz's time for questioning, and he hit Robinson with the same question that stumped Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She should have been prepared for the question, but how could that even happen when she knows in her heart he's right and her fragile narrative is on the line? And Cruz will be dismissed as anti-LGBTQ for just asking the question.

***

