Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and men

It's still astounding to this editor that we have a sitting member of the Supreme Court who couldn't define what a woman was because she wasn't a biologist.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the importance of "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans" Wednesday. Arguing for biological males to be able to play on girls' sports teams led Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson to claim that it's just not true that men could beat Serena Williams in tennis. She was quickly fact-checked by Riley Gaines, who informed her that both Serena and Venus Williams lost to the 203rd-ranked man in a tennis match.

We always love it when it's Sen. Ted Cruz's time for questioning, and he hit Robinson with the same question that stumped Ketanji Brown Jackson.

WATCH: The president of the Human Rights Campaign Kelley Robinson is unable to answer the simple question is there a difference between women and men under questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz.pic.twitter.com/iWu1WCkRgx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 21, 2023

If there's no difference then there would no reason to "transition". — Mark Thomas (@playboyreview) June 21, 2023

Well she is not a biologist — Guy Nohra (@GuyNohra) June 21, 2023

"If there is no difference between men and women, why are there women's sports? Why not abolish women's sports and tell the girls to swim with the boys and see who wins?" — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) June 21, 2023

Looks like she’s had filibuster training. — Ed Sherrill (@ed_sherrill) June 21, 2023

Kelly Robinson needs to be fired. This is absurd and embarrassing — High Info Babe (@aspen_lindsay) June 21, 2023

The fact that she knows this question is coming and still doesn’t bother to have a reasonable answer just shows she knows it doesn’t matter what she says. Biden and co will have her back. — Winston (@frank_talon) June 21, 2023

If she answers the question honestly and logically, her narrative crumbles.



She MUST evade the answer, and fillibuster with jibberish that pertains no factual evidence, because they live in La La Land. — Disseminator (@JenRubinsGhost) June 21, 2023

These people get really tripped up every time its suggested we just abolish women's sports altogether. Because they know that would be unfair. Why? Because there are clear differences between men and women, and they can't admit that. It's a circular argument they can't join. — MegaloMarkle (@MegaloMarkle) June 21, 2023

She's insane but impressive. Great liar with a straight face. Reminds me of @jrpsaki — BBG, Esq. (@bmetz131) June 21, 2023

A perfect example of why the @HRC should not be trusted or listened to on any topic. They are either some of the stupidest people on the planet, or the most dishonest. In either case, their positions should be completely disregarded. — Mr. Reality (@MrReality_sp) June 21, 2023

She should have been prepared for the question, but how could that even happen when she knows in her heart he's right and her fragile narrative is on the line? And Cruz will be dismissed as anti-LGBTQ for just asking the question.

***