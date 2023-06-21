Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Senate Judiciary

The House Judiciary Committee is having a hearing today on Special Counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's involvement in the Great Russia Collusion Hoax of 2016. Meanwhile, their Senate counterpart is having a hearing on the importance of "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans." Especially young LGBTQ+ Americans, whose very lives are at risk as we speak thanks to all the evil anti-LGBTQ+ laws that state legislatures are passing to keep little boys and girls from being psychologically and physically and chemically transformed into little girls and boys and to keep women who are biologically male from competing directly against biological females in women's sports.

This is a very big deal, and as such, it requires bringing out some very big guns to defend the radical LGBTQ+ movement. Enter Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson, who was one of the witnesses testifying today on the importance of Protecting Pride when the LGBTQ+ community is arguably already the most protected class of Americans.

Good morning, today I am testifying at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on ‘Protecting Pride’ about the urgency of comprehensive civil rights protections and the dangers of more than 75 new anti-#LGBTQ+ laws across the country. 1/2 — Kelley Robinson (@KelleyJRobinson) June 21, 2023

This is truly a State of Emergency for #LGBTQ+ Americans — and I appreciate the Senate’s focus on the urgency of this moment.



Follow along here: https://t.co/DpzvAn5HK1 #ProtectingPride — Kelley Robinson (@KelleyJRobinson) June 21, 2023

Or, if you don't feel like following along, let us give you the highlights. Riley Gaines might be the biggest highlight of them all:

Dem witness: "There's been this news article about men that think they can beat Serena Williams in tennis. And it's just not the case. She is stronger than them." @Riley_Gaines_: "Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male tennis player." pic.twitter.com/MSAnV6IA5t — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

Riley Gaines didn't come to play, but she wiped the floor with Kelley Robinson.

Enjoy @Riley_Gaines_ dunking on a Democrat testifying on men’s and women’s athletics in front of a Senate committee: pic.twitter.com/BwlLhgPfPu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 21, 2023

Oh, we enjoyed it. We can't imagine that Kelley Robinson did so much, but for us, it was fantastic.

Just a FYI, you were really bad at it. — Ohio Freak Dad (@OhioFreakDad) June 21, 2023

It’s amazing that someone so shockingly divorced from reality was invited to testify. That was embarrassing to witness — Anna.Johnson8732 (@AnnaJohnson8732) June 21, 2023

I don't really watch pro tennis anymore and even I knew about the 200+ ranked male tennis player beating the Williams sisters. Quite handily, I might add. https://t.co/e1YqcEq611 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 21, 2023

you did amazingly bad for your cause. Lol that Williams tennis statement was truly awesome. — AL (@NC_Caniac) June 21, 2023

Too bad Serena wasn't there in person to embarrass Kelley even more.

Serena agrees with Riley Gaines.



She told Andy Murray to stop joking around when the woke Brit suggested they play a real match. pic.twitter.com/toxXrhJVR7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 21, 2023

Ouch. Tough break, Kelley.

Although, to be fair, as long as there are people like Kelley around to try to mess stuff up, women athletes will be catching a tough break, too.

The number of Democrats arguing that there is no difference between men and women’s athletes remains absolutely insane. Democrat orthodoxy requires you to argue for things that are 100% untrue, like biology isn’t real. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 21, 2023

People who challenge the idea that men and women are biologically different are the same ones who are advocating for women athletes to embarrass themselves every chance they get.

Who could forget when that happened? And who did it ultimately hurt? Not the male athletes, who were just being male athletes. It was the women who looked silly.

We're not sure of the exact moment it became blasphemy to point out that men and women aren't the same, but once it happened, another dam holding back woke insanity burst open. And this time it was women's turn to drown.

Serena lost 6-1.

Venus, 6-2.



Even worse? If they played 5 set matches (like men have to in Grand Slams) the lost would've been even worse. https://t.co/dhjCBdko7X. https://t.co/d41NLvnndf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2023

@HRC President Kelley Robinson IS SPREADING SCIENTIFIC AND DATA BASED MISINFORMATION on this.



Serena Williams is by far the greatest woman's tennis player we have known. And she couldn't beat the 200th best male player in the world AT HER PEAK.



To deny this fact is a lie. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2023

Anyone want to make a challenge?



My 12 year old son regularly beats a female player that is ranked in the top 100 in the country in Girls 18s. REGULARLY.



This doesn't make her a worse player. She is a FANTASTIC PLAYER. But even at age 12, my son's physical advantages matter. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2023

The fact that liberals like the members of the @HRC are trying to spread disinformation/misinformation on these scientific facts are disturbing, and frankly, insulting. And we, as a public, should not stand for them lying to us. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2023

People like this undermine the greatness of woman athletes by trying to compare them to men.



Serena IS THE GOAT. But comparing her to a man makes her only above average. That is so unfair. Virtually every top college man could beat her, but that doesn't undermine her greatness. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2023

Dr. Shanker is right. What undermines the greatness of women athletes like Serena Williams is the radical LGBTQ+ activists who are working like hell to erase the notion of womanhood.

Its these people, who are unwilling to accept scientific realities, that are insulting to the greatness of woman athletes...not us. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 21, 2023

