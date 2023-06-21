Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Senate Judiciary

Rep. Luna Demands Congress Censure Adam Schiff
Sarah D  |  1:15 PM on June 21, 2023
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

The House Judiciary Committee is having a hearing today on Special Counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's involvement in the Great Russia Collusion Hoax of 2016. Meanwhile, their Senate counterpart is having a hearing on the importance of "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans." Especially young LGBTQ+ Americans, whose very lives are at risk as we speak thanks to all the evil anti-LGBTQ+ laws that state legislatures are passing to keep little boys and girls from being psychologically and physically and chemically transformed into little girls and boys and to keep women who are biologically male from competing directly against biological females in women's sports.

This is a very big deal, and as such, it requires bringing out some very big guns to defend the radical LGBTQ+ movement. Enter Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson, who was one of the witnesses testifying today on the importance of Protecting Pride when the LGBTQ+ community is arguably already the most protected class of Americans.

Or, if you don't feel like following along, let us give you the highlights. Riley Gaines might be the biggest highlight of them all:

Riley Gaines didn't come to play, but she wiped the floor with Kelley Robinson.

Oh, we enjoyed it. We can't imagine that Kelley Robinson did so much, but for us, it was fantastic.

Too bad Serena wasn't there in person to embarrass Kelley even more.

Ouch. Tough break, Kelley.

Although, to be fair, as long as there are people like Kelley around to try to mess stuff up, women athletes will be catching a tough break, too.

People who challenge the idea that men and women are biologically different are the same ones who are advocating for women athletes to embarrass themselves every chance they get.

Who could forget when that happened? And who did it ultimately hurt? Not the male athletes, who were just being male athletes. It was the women who looked silly.

We're not sure of the exact moment it became blasphemy to point out that men and women aren't the same, but once it happened, another dam holding back woke insanity burst open. And this time it was women's turn to drown.

Dr. Shanker is right. What undermines the greatness of women athletes like Serena Williams is the radical LGBTQ+ activists who are working like hell to erase the notion of womanhood.

***

Tags: HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN SPORTS WOMEN SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE LGBTQ

