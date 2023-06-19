The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from men

New York Times notes that Ron DeSantis has young kids and wants America...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 19, 2023

A new poll shows that only 36 percent of Democrats believe that being a man or a woman is something that can't be changed. In fact, the more education you have, the more you believe that a man can become a woman.

As Twitchy reported last week, the trans rights crowd went crazy when the Associated Press Stylebook defined the word TERF — trans-exclusionary radical feminist — and urged reporters not to use the slur. J.K. Rowling is perhaps the most famous TERF.

The Atlantic has decided to look into this "emerging" brand of feminism that believes female bodies are built differently from male bodies.

Helen Lewis sounds like a clown. Let's hear her out:

But in the past few years, an emergent strand of feminism has questioned these assumptions. “Reactionary feminism”—the name was popularized by the British writer Mary Harrington—rests on a premise that sounds far more radical today than it once did: Men and women are different. In her 2022 book, The Case Against the Sexual Revolution, Louise Perry argues that individual physical variation “is built upon a biological substrate. Liberal feminists and trans activists may do their best to deny this, but it is still true that only one half of the human race is capable of getting pregnant, and—failing the invention of artificial wombs—this will remain true indefinitely.” Perry also argues for “evolved psychological differences between the sexes.” Men are innately much hornier, more eager for sexual variety, and much less likely to catch feelings from a one-night stand, she believes. Modern hookup culture serves men very well but forces women to deny their natural urges toward seeking commitment, affection, and protection.

Party of science, y'all. "Inevitably, reactionary feminism’s focus on sex differences has been welcomed by many on the political right—who enjoy portraying liberals as reality deniers and themselves as no-nonsense realists," Lewis adds.

So it's "reactionary feminism" to not want a biological male sharing the showers with your daughter.

***

ATLANTIC FEMINISM WOMEN

