The US Military is monitoring mean tweets so tweeps better be nice to...
The White House posts a picture of 'the duo that gets the job...
White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'
UN recognizes the International Day for Countering Hate Speech
Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations
Del. Stacey Plaskett let's the mask SLIP and says what she REALLY thinks...
COWARDS! Sec. Blinken bends the knee to China on behalf of Biden admin,...
John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thr...
'It’s almost satirical': CNN fails Father's Day
Joe Rogan Offers Liberal Doctor $100,000 to Debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent...
Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him...
Guys, watching thirsty Molly Jong-Fast begging for Joe Rogan's attention is freakin' HILAR...
HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry...

California Sen. Scott Wiener says platforming RFK Jr. is 'deeply irresponsible'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 19, 2023

Look, we're not huge fans of Robert Kennedy Jr., but we are fans of free speech. The New York Times recently wrung its hands that his wife, an actress from "Curb Your Enthusiasm," could be "normalizing" his often dangerous ideas. Professor Peter Hotez ran crying to MSNBC rather than debate RFK on Joe Rogan's podcast, even though over a million dollars has been pledged to charity to make it happen.

The Left has made a big deal of "de-platforming" people; in other words, scrubbing them from newspapers and television and social media. California State Senator Scott Wiener is as progressive as it gets, and he's tweeted that platforming RFK, an unhinged conspiracy theorist, is a direct threat to public health.

The guy is a credible contender for the Democratic nomination … no wonder they want him silenced.

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations
Twitchy Staff

That's quite a ratio Wiener's got cooking, and we didn't even include all the tweets calling him a pedophile. So rather than have Hotez destroy Kennedy in a debate, Wiener would rather have him banned from all forms of media.

Speaking of debates, the DNC are cowards for not hosting any Democratic primary debates in 2024. We'd love to see Joe Biden debate Kennedy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DEBATE KENNEDY SCOTT WIENER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations
Twitchy Staff
The US Military is monitoring mean tweets so tweeps better be nice to Milley or else
justmindy
The White House posts a picture of 'the duo that gets the job done'
Brett T.
White House monkeypox advisor wants approaches that 'support people's joy'
Brett T.
John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread
Sam J.
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Senator Kennedy Schools Durbin on Biden Bribery Allegations Twitchy Staff