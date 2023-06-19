California Sen. Scott Wiener says platforming RFK Jr. is 'deeply irresponsible'

Look, we're not huge fans of Robert Kennedy Jr., but we are fans of free speech. The New York Times recently wrung its hands that his wife, an actress from "Curb Your Enthusiasm," could be "normalizing" his often dangerous ideas. Professor Peter Hotez ran crying to MSNBC rather than debate RFK on Joe Rogan's podcast, even though over a million dollars has been pledged to charity to make it happen.

The Left has made a big deal of "de-platforming" people; in other words, scrubbing them from newspapers and television and social media. California State Senator Scott Wiener is as progressive as it gets, and he's tweeted that platforming RFK, an unhinged conspiracy theorist, is a direct threat to public health.

The guy is a credible contender for the Democratic nomination … no wonder they want him silenced.

RFK Jr. is an unhinged conspiracy theorist who is a direct threat to public health. Platforming or otherwise promoting him is deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/fxeC3iCJLN — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 19, 2023

I thought you said censorship was fascism? — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) June 19, 2023

I found a dictatorial, illiberal fascist! — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) June 19, 2023

No, he’s a well researched, excellent lawyer who has the facts & evidence at his fingertips whenever he discusses substantive issues. . . — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) June 19, 2023

Encouraging chemical castration of children is a public health threat. — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) June 19, 2023

Are you calling for the censorship of a political rival? — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) June 19, 2023

So, to silence different viewpoints, you’re in favor of censorship?

That comes as no surprise to anyone who knows what your game is. — Michael Honeycutt (@sweetslice) June 19, 2023

With the amount of conspiracy theories turning out to be true just this year you are declaring he's a truthful man. Seems reasonable. — Anahira (@archangelofai) June 19, 2023

Your browser history is a threat to public health. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) June 19, 2023

You're a disgrace to humanity and deserve to live out the remainder of your despicable life in obscurity and misery. — Dan Haymore (@DanHaymore) June 19, 2023

That's quite a ratio Wiener's got cooking, and we didn't even include all the tweets calling him a pedophile. So rather than have Hotez destroy Kennedy in a debate, Wiener would rather have him banned from all forms of media.

Speaking of debates, the DNC are cowards for not hosting any Democratic primary debates in 2024. We'd love to see Joe Biden debate Kennedy.

***