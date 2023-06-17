Sen. John Fetterman gives some insight into the I-95 standstill deal

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Democrats sent their best when they had Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, dressed in his very best gym clothes, introduce President Joe Biden. A section of I-95 has collapsed, but Fetterman was reassured that Biden "is committed to infructure, yeah, and then on top of that the jewel kind of a law of the infration."

These weren't Fetterman's first words on the highway collapse, though. On Friday, he was given the chance to speak about the disaster in the Senate:

“You know, the 95, 95, 95. You know?”



— John Fetterman pic.twitter.com/QN84NhAOAk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Watching Biden speak is both funny and scary, because if he goes, in comes President Kamala Harris, who is even less appealing than an old man with dementia. Watching Fetterman speak is just sad, though … the man should be getting care somewhere. Pennsylvania actually elected this guy.

He should have ended it “God save the Queen, man.” — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) June 17, 2023

You know, the thing.. — Decor Mama (@KaiserMotherof5) June 17, 2023

Why his wife, family & friends continue to push him to publicly embarrass himself is unclear. However, it does seem as if they don’t care much about what is in his best medical interest. — Thomas (@H2O_HaveToOpine) June 17, 2023

This is sad and pathetic. His wife is disgraceful for doing this to him, and so are his staff and the people who voted for him. Fetterman meant to say the word "artery" in reference to I-95, but instead he said what sounded like the word "eatery." — Matthew Bosies (@mcbosies) June 17, 2023

It’s a government run by the feeble and disabled. At least Biden is in the nicest assisted living center in the world. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) June 17, 2023

Every time Fetterman opens his mouth, it reaffirms the suspicion that his brain has been surgically replaced with a sock full of sour cream & ground-up seashells. — Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) June 17, 2023

Some libs are pretty butthurt over RNC Research stooping so low as to make fun of a man for mispronouncing a word or two. By all means, continue to defend this, because it's not going to get better. Sure, Fetterman said on the campaign trail that he'd be all better by January 2023 and Dr. Mehmet Oz would still be Oz.

***