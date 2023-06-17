Sen. John Fetterman gives some insight into the I-95 standstill deal

Handy chart proves there are more than two genders
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 17, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Democrats sent their best when they had Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, dressed in his very best gym clothes, introduce President Joe Biden. A section of I-95 has collapsed, but Fetterman was reassured that Biden "is committed to infructure, yeah, and then on top of that the jewel kind of a law of the infration."

These weren't Fetterman's first words on the highway collapse, though. On Friday, he was given the chance to speak about the disaster in the Senate:

Watching Biden speak is both funny and scary, because if he goes, in comes President Kamala Harris, who is even less appealing than an old man with dementia. Watching Fetterman speak is just sad, though … the man should be getting care somewhere. Pennsylvania actually elected this guy.

Some libs are pretty butthurt over RNC Research stooping so low as to make fun of a man for mispronouncing a word or two. By all means, continue to defend this, because it's not going to get better. Sure, Fetterman said on the campaign trail that he'd be all better by January 2023 and Dr. Mehmet Oz would still be Oz.

***

Tags: INFRASTRUCTURE JOHN FETTERMAN

