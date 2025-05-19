Elie Mystal Says Black People Alone Can’t Save the Country From White Folks
DNC's 'Qatar-a-Lago' Stunt in Fla. Was So Cringe Even SNL's Weekend Update Declared the Dems Doomed

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on May 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats have been reeling lately after President Trump and his administration have had a series of big wins, but the Left thought they spotted an opening after the trip to the Middle East.

This is what they came up with:

Trump's finished now!

That was paid for by the Democratic National Committee:

On Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee is having a plane fly a banner near Mar-a-Lago, the president’s beloved home and club in Palm Beach. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. it will identify the location as “Qatar-a-Lago.”

“Donald Trump is using the presidency to personally enrich himself while he bankrupts working families. His corruption is a slap in the face to the millions of Americans who are struggling to get by and put food on the table,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

The Dems could just stop being so insane, but since apparently they have no intention of dialing down the lunacy, towing a "Qatar-a-Lago" banner behind a plane it is!

The stunt was so lame that even SNL's Weekend Update mocked the Dems and hopefully this isn't even a joke. Watch: 

LOL! They had that one coming. 

The Democrats appear determined to keep it that way.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

