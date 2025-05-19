DNC's 'Qatar-a-Lago' Stunt in Fla. Was So Cringe Even SNL's Weekend Update Declared the Dems Doomed

The Democrats have been reeling lately after President Trump and his administration have had a series of big wins, but the Left thought they spotted an opening after the trip to the Middle East.

This is what they came up with:

Democrats plan to fly ‘Qatar-a-Lago’ banner at Trump’s home to troll him over airliner gift https://t.co/MxGB3V3TYq — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) May 14, 2025

Photos: "Welcome to Qatar-a-Lago” banner flies over Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/s44LsqjzI4 — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) May 19, 2025

Trump's finished now!

That was paid for by the Democratic National Committee:

On Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee is having a plane fly a banner near Mar-a-Lago, the president’s beloved home and club in Palm Beach. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. it will identify the location as “Qatar-a-Lago.” “Donald Trump is using the presidency to personally enrich himself while he bankrupts working families. His corruption is a slap in the face to the millions of Americans who are struggling to get by and put food on the table,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

The Dems could just stop being so insane, but since apparently they have no intention of dialing down the lunacy, towing a "Qatar-a-Lago" banner behind a plane it is!

The stunt was so lame that even SNL's Weekend Update mocked the Dems and hopefully this isn't even a joke. Watch:

🔥 LMAO! Even **SNL** is clowning on the Democrats for flying a “Qatar-a-Lago” banner over the Trump’s home



“It’s the kind of ‘hilarious’ stunt that makes you realize why the Democrats will NEVER win again.” 🤣



The DNC is spiraling into the ground. pic.twitter.com/T4JLBpJkpJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2025

LOL! They had that one coming.

The democrat party is over. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 18, 2025

The Democrats appear determined to keep it that way.